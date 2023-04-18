The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes/Michonne: Brandt Teases "Big Stunt Ep" Lesley-Ann Brandt shared some updates from filming on The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne spinoff, teasing a "big stunt ep coming up."

While Showrunner & TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple might not have the time for social media with all of the hard work going on with AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series, we're glad that we can always rely on Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), aka Pearl Thorne, to keep us connected with the production. The last time we checked in, Brandt was sharing a three-emoji reaction to the final episode's script. This time around, we have a trio of social media posts to pass along that find Brandt reporting back for duty and maintaining her kick-ass form. But it's the screencap below that has us arching our eyebrows, with Brandt teasing a "big stunt ep" coming up – here's a look:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: