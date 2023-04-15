TWD Rick Grimes/Michonne: Gimple's Good Reason for Not Tweeting More Showrunner Scott M. Gimple explained why he hasn't been tweeting more about The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes/Michonne TWD spinoff.

Up until now, the only social media lifeline we have with how production has been going on AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series has been via Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), aka Pearl Thorne. And she's been holding it down hard – and it's appreciated. But now, series co-creator, executive producer & showrunner Scott M. Gimple is checking in – but not so much with an update as an update on why there haven't been updates. And it's a good thing. "I would tweet more about the Rick & Michonne TWD if I wasn't working so hard on the Rick & Michonne TWD," Gimple clarified. But he also wanted us to know that everyone is putting in the work. "And one of the things I would tweet is that Andy & Danai & the cast & crew are working incredibly hard on the Rick & Michonne TWD."

Here's a look at Gimple's post explaining the lack of social media contact between the production and the rabid fanbase (which we write out of love because we might be a part of it):

(I would tweet more about the Rick & Michonne TWD if I wasn't working so hard on the Rick & Michonne TWD. And one of the things I would tweet is that Andy & Danai & the cast & crew are working incredibly hard on the Rick & Michonne TWD.) — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) April 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: