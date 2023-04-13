The Walking Dead: Brandt's 3-Emoji Reaction to Final Rick/Michonne Ep Lesley-Ann Brandt shared a three-emoji reaction to the script for the final episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Michonne/Rick Grimes spinoff.

When it comes to how things are going with AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series (reportedly codenamed "Summit"), we would be left twisting in the wind if it wasn't for Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), aka Pearl Thorne. And now, Brandt isn't messing around because she's just read the final episode. Yeah… we're thinking it's that final episode. And she's sharing a three-emoji response…

Here's a look at how Brandt was able to instill fear, panic & hope in the hearts & minds of millions of "Richonne" with just four words and three emojis:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: