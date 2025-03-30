Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus S03E07 Preview: Who Has The Real "Killer Instincts"?

Here's our preview of tonight's episode of HBO's The White Lotus, S03E07: "Killer Instincts;" Monaghan and Gries tackle fan theories.

Setting aside the incest subplot for a second (a line only a Mike White series would require us to write), White and HBO's The White Lotus has done an excellent job this season of turning up the flames on a whole number of storylines over the past six episodes – not an easy task with so many characters in play. Heading into tonight's penultimate episode, S03E07: "Killer Instincts," we have this almost "Agatha-Christie-meets-horror-movies" vibe about when and how this is all going to blow up – and who gets caught up in it when it does. Again… just so there's no confusion? Either Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) lives or we riot. But before we get to your preview of tonight's chapter, a little something extra to help set the mood:

Michelle Monaghan and Jon Gries each checked in with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel this week on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss a wide range of subjects, both personal and professional. But for the purposes of this preview, meaty stuff is when they both address a number of the fan theories out there about the show and this season – with Kimmel offering Gries a very interesting conspiracy theory…

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 7: "Killer Instincts" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 7: "Killer Instincts" – In Bangkok, Rick (Walton Goggins) meets face-to-face with the man he thinks ruined his life. Meanwhile, a nervous Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) brings Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) along to Chloe's (Charlotte Le Bon) expat party; Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) confronts Timothy (Jason Isaacs) about how strange he's been acting since they arrived in Thailand. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode preview and image gallery released for this weekend's chapter, followed by a look behind the scenes at S03E06: "Denials":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

