The Witcher EP Lauren S. Hissrich Promises "We'll Be Back Soon"

On Saturday, reports surfaced that The Witcher had halted production on the second season of the Henry Cavill (Geralt)-starring Netflix series after "multiple" confirmed positive COVID test results. Those who tested positive were reportedly isolated and not among the lead cast, with the streaming service moving ahead on an isolated round of testing on everyone involved in the production. On Sunday, series showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich continued her "open door policy" when it comes to keeping fans informed, tweeting about the production pause, and when filming at Arborfield Studios, west of London, will resume.

Here's a look at Hissrich's message to the fans, thanking them for their support while reassuring fans that they will "be back soon" once they receive the green light to return:

Hey, the world is turned upside down — so thanks for the love and support for our little corner of it. We Witchers are okay. The health and safety of our crew and their families come first, and we will do whatever we need to do to protect them. We'll be back soon. Xx — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 8, 2020

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.