This Is Us Star Jon Huertas' Season 5 Clarification Isn't So Clear

Well, that didn't take long. Less than twenty-four hours after revealing that he spoke with series creator Dan Fogelman and that there was a good chance NBC's This Is Us may not start production until January 2021 growing concerns of a second COVID-19 pandemic wave, series star Jon Huertas (Miguel Rivas) is walking back those comments quite a bit. But then again, is he really?

In the Instagram post below, Huertas writes:

Hey peeps! #dontbelievethehype @nbcthisisus is prepping to begin shooting this fall! Our writers are already working and the only reason we'd delay until January is if a bad 2nd wave of #covid19 were to hit hard…safety of our cast & crew is very important to us. Don't worry, #thisisus is raring to go!

Are we missing a clear distinction here? Are we splitting hairs over the words "shooting" and "production"? Because fans knew that the writing was already underway and that "prepping to begin shooting" isn't exactly the same as "shooting". Ending with, "the only reason we'd delay until January is if a bad 2nd wave of #covid19 were to hit hard" leaves me with the same feeling I had before. To be honest, it feels like a bunch of word salad leading to the same result.

On Wednesday, Huertas served as a participant in a Zoom roundtable meeting held by California Governor Gavin Newsom held for Californians working in the film and television industry (video below). That was where the actor brought up his conversation Fogelman about the show's production timeline. From what the actor reported, concerns over a second COVID-19 were looking to push the start of production back to January 2021: "Emotionally, of course, we all want to get back to work. But also, the actor is going to be the least protected person on set. We can't film with PPE on."

