Titans Season 3: Leslie & Lycurgo Present "DT & TD Carpool Karaoke"

On Friday, viewers of HBO Max's third season of Titans were offered some serious intel- the kind they've been waiting for (short of a teaser or key art posters) and it was done in grand style. With Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson aka Nightwing) kicking things off, the cast took turns letting everyone know that they're still in the middle of filming but that the series would be hitting screens once again in August- so stay tuned. Now whether they did this to celebrate and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl) released it or it was just a nice coincidence- either way, viewers are getting a look at Leslie and co-star Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin?) enjoying some serious rounds of car song-themed karaoke as they roam the streets in what Leslie describes as "an armored tank."

"DT & TD Carpool Karaoke. When Donna & Tim get into some Gotham Shenanigans / [Jay Lycurgo] & I bopped to some car-themed songs as I drove an armored tank around the city," Leslie wrote in the caption to her video post, which you can check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Leslie (@conorleslie)

Now here's a look back at some familiar and new faces for the third season making sure Titans fans keep their August calendar open- and make sure to stay until the end of the video with a slightly ominous closing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TITANS (@dctitans)

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis' Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.