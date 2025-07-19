Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Eric Graise and Abby McEnany Depart Series Ahead of Season 3

Eric Graise and Abby McEnany are reportedly not returning for the third season of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring Tracker.

Colter Shaw faces deep family secrets as Tracker returns October 19, with Justin Hartley leading the cast.

The hit series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Expect more intrigue and unanswered questions as Tracker dives further into Colter's family mystery.

When CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker returns for its third season on October 19th, Colter (Hartley) will be looking to get to the bottom of what role his mother (Wendy Crewson) played in his father's death. Unfortunately, he won't have Bobby Exley and Velma Bruin riding shotgun. TV Line is reporting exclusively that Eric Graise and Abby McEnany have departed the hit series heading into Season 3 (with Fiona Rene's Reenie Green on tap to return).

"I know we'll get to the nitty-gritty of why my mother hired this guy," Hartley shared with Variety during an interview in support of his Prime Video film, Bride Hard, regarding the third season. "Was she protecting her kids? Was an affair happening? Was the government involved? Was it strictly just my mother? Why did she hide that from us for so long? Why did she lead me to believe that it was my brother who was involved when he wasn't? It seems like this divide-and-conquer thing that she's doing. It was just an odd thing to do with your children. There's some deep psychosis there. We'll unpack that."

But if you think getting those answers will lead to a definitive conclusion, think again. Hartley shared how the show's sense of mystery and how things aren't always as they seem is one of the show's aspects that he's a big fan of. "One of the things I love about our show is it seems like every time we answer a question, there are five more questions. It's almost like he's getting deeper and deeper. I really enjoy that about our show," he said.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

