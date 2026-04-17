Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Checks In From Season 3 Finale Filming

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) checked in from filming on the Season 3 finale of CBS's Tracker, S03E22: "The Best Ones."

We were hoping to hear from Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) regarding filming on the Season 3 finale of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker before the weekend hit, and that's exactly what we got. Ackles returns as Russell Shaw in S03E22: "The Best Ones," on Sunday, May 24th. We have the overview waiting for you below, but here's a look at what Ackles shared on Instagram Stories on Friday:

Tracker S03E17 "Daughters" & S03E18: "Alaskan Wild"; Season 3 Finale

Tracker Season 3 Episode 17: "Daughters" – Colter is hired to find a teen girl who went missing from a friend's house during a tragic triple homicide. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 18: "Alaskan Wild" – While searching for answers about his father, Colter is pulled into a tense case involving a teenage boy's missing parents, uncovering a dangerous situation far more complicated than it first appears. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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