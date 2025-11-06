Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3: CBS Drops S03E04: "No Man's Land" Sneak Peeks

Check out a pair of sneak peeks at CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E04: "No Man's Land."

Article Summary Get a look at Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" with new trailers and sneak peeks.

Colter Shaw's survival skills are pushed to the limit in a dangerous Arizona desert town mystery.

Explore episode overviews for S03E04, plus what's coming in S03E05: "The Old Ways" and S03E06: "Angel".

Discover episode writers, directors, plot twists and teasers for CBS's hit series Tracker Season 3.

Colter (Justin Hartley) is no stranger to living off the land, but this weekend's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker will find those skills pushed to the test when he's forced to confront the Arizona desert and some folks who don't like him poking around in their business. Here's a look at the trailer and two sneak peeks at S03E04: "No Man's Land" (along with an official overview and image gallery), followed by overviews and image galleries for S03E05: "The Old Way" (Nov. 16th) and S03E06: "Angel" (Nov. 23rd).

Tracker Season 3: S03E04 – S03E06 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter's (Justin Hartley) investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Travis Donnelly and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

