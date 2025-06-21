Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3 Gets to "Nitty-Gritty" of Mom Mystery: Justin Hartley

Tracker star Justin Hartley on how the upcoming third season will dig into the "nitty-gritty" of the questions surrounding Colter's mother.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the third season of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, Jensen Ackles was offering fans some hope about him returning as Russell Shaw for Season 3. Now, Hartley is sharing some additional insights into what fans can expect, especially in terms of the big reveals surrounding Colter's (Hartley) mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson).

"I know we'll get to the nitty-gritty of why my mother hired this guy," Hartley shared with Variety during an interview in support of his Prime Video film, Bride Hard. "Was she protecting her kids? Was an affair happening? Was the government involved? Was it strictly just my mother? Why did she hide that from us for so long? Why did she lead me to believe that it was my brother who was involved when he wasn't? It seems like this divide-and-conquer thing that she's doing. It was just an odd thing to do with your children. There's some deep psychosis there. We'll unpack that."

But if you think getting those answers will lead to a definitive conclusion, think again. Hartley shared how the show's sense of mystery and how things aren't always as they seem is one of the show's aspects that he's a big fan of. "One of the things I love about our show is it seems like every time we answer a question, there are five more questions. It's almost like he's getting deeper and deeper. I really enjoy that about our show," he said.

Tracker Star Justin Hartley Has Some Early Thoughts on Season 3

When there were only a handful of episodes remaining in the third season, Hartley offered some interesting insights into what viewers can expect in an interview with THR. If you're looking for some answers to the mystery surrounding the death of Colter's (Hartley) father, it sounds like they might be coming. In addition, Hartley shared an overarching storyline that he would like to see for Colter, which would flip things around for our hero and place him in a position with which Harrison Ford's Dr. Richard Kimble is very familiar.

Final Season 3 Episodes Will "Creep Closer" to Mystery Surrounding Colter's Father: "You are going to get the last five episodes in a row. So, you're getting five separate sort of movies. We call them little movies. As we're inching closer to the end of the season, we creep closer and closer to the mystery of what the hell happened to Colter's father. How did he die? Was there, in fact, another man in the woods? Did he get pushed? Did he get killed? Was it an accident? What the hell is going on with that? I end up with this box that's been talked about, and Dory, my sister [Melissa Roxburgh], brings it to me. And now that I have it, does he go through with it? Does he go through with it and open up that box? Does he want to go down that rabbit hole? He gets a lot of clues and a lot of details about what happened to his father, and who was actually involved. And to see the damage I think is an incredible payoff."

Hartley Likes the Idea of Colter Going "The Fugitive" in Season 3: "Of course, we have many more stories to tell. Now we're in new territory. We have a couple of ideas. One of these is that Colter has all of these skills; he's a survivalist, and he knows how to be alone, and he knows how to find people, and he's gifted in that regard. He's a great listener. But it would be interesting, I think, to see him be set up. In other words, to see him using all those skills to run from the authorities, because you've been set up for whatever reason. I'd love to have all that tie into the family background, the government. So, we'll see. We've been kicking that idea around. We have a lot of different stuff that we're talking about. We have the underlying theme of what we're going to do next year, while not really changing the direction of where our story is going."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

