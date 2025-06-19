Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker Season 3: Jensen Ackles Already in Discussions About Return

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, Countdown) kept hope alive regarding his return for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 3.

Between filming the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys, promoting his upcoming Prime Video series Countdown, and getting ready to film The Boys: Vought Rising starting later this summer, Jensen Ackles has one busy 2025 ahead of him. And yet, Ackles kept hope alive back in May that he might be able to squeeze in a return as Russell Shaw for the third season of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker if scheduling can be worked out. Well, we've got an update to pass along that definitely keeps hopes alive. Speaking with Collider while promoting Countdown, Ackles shared that discussions are already underway to make his return a reality. "We are discussing that as we speak. That is being talked about, so yeah, I would hope so. Justin [Hartley] is a dear friend of mine, and getting to play with him is always a fun thing. So, yeah, there are talks of bringing me back. To what capacity, I'm not sure yet," Ackles noted.

Speaking with TV Insider in May regarding the Season 3 finale, Reid sounded pretty positive about getting both of them back in some capacity as long as the scheduling can be worked out. "It's so f***ing hard to get their schedules. I mean, Jensen and I are friends. He was on a previous show of mine [ABC's Big Sky]. I love the guy. I text him all the time. I'm like, I'll take three hours of you. He's very busy, as you know, in 'The Boys' universe. So when we can get him, we can get him," Reid explained. "And Melissa, I think, is ready to come up and play. And I really love the scene she did at the end of the season. In many ways, she's the biggest blank canvas we have as far as a character goes," Reid added regarding Roxburgh's Dory. "We feel like she knows something, but we don't know what it is. Again, I think this stuff is really juicy and interesting. I never want to give Justin complete resolution or answers. I just don't think life works that way. And I think he's really good at playing that uncertainty."

Tracker Star Justin Hartley Has Some Early Thoughts on Season 3

When there were only a handful of episodes remaining in the third season, Hartley offered some interesting insights into what viewers can expect in an interview with THR. If you're looking for some answers to the mystery surrounding the death of Colter's (Hartley) father, it sounds like they might be coming. In addition, Hartley shared an overarching storyline that he would like to see for Colter, which would flip things around for our hero and place him in a position with which Harrison Ford's Dr. Richard Kimble is very familiar.

Final Season 3 Episodes Will "Creep Closer" to Mystery Surrounding Colter's Father: "You are going to get the last five episodes in a row. So, you're getting five separate sort of movies. We call them little movies. As we're inching closer to the end of the season, we creep closer and closer to the mystery of what the hell happened to Colter's father. How did he die? Was there, in fact, another man in the woods? Did he get pushed? Did he get killed? Was it an accident? What the hell is going on with that? I end up with this box that's been talked about, and Dory, my sister [Melissa Roxburgh], brings it to me. And now that I have it, does he go through with it? Does he go through with it and open up that box? Does he want to go down that rabbit hole? He gets a lot of clues and a lot of details about what happened to his father, and who was actually involved. And to see the damage I think is an incredible payoff."

Hartley Likes the Idea of Colter Going "The Fugitive" in Season 3: "Of course, we have many more stories to tell. Now we're in new territory. We have a couple of ideas. One of these is that Colter has all of these skills; he's a survivalist, and he knows how to be alone, and he knows how to find people, and he's gifted in that regard. He's a great listener. But it would be interesting, I think, to see him be set up. In other words, to see him using all those skills to run from the authorities, because you've been set up for whatever reason. I'd love to have all that tie into the family background, the government. So, we'll see. We've been kicking that idea around. We have a lot of different stuff that we're talking about. We have the underlying theme of what we're going to do next year, while not really changing the direction of where our story is going."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!