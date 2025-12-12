Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3: Here's a Pair of S03E09 "Good Trouble" Sneak Peeks

Check out some sneak peeks for Sunday's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E09: "Good Trouble."

Article Summary Get a first look at Tracker Season 3 Episode 9 "Good Trouble" with sneak peek videos and a trailer.

Colter receives a call for help from old friend Keaton, unveiling a dangerous conspiracy in the new episode.

The episode marks a gripping return for Brent Saxton as Keaton, directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Written by Elwood Reid and Sharon Lee Watson, "Good Trouble" promises suspense and major twists.

With what appears to be the final episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker for 2025 hitting this weekend, we've got a trailer and a pair of sneak peeks for S03E09: "Good Trouble" for you to check out. When a familiar asks Colter (Hartley) for help, the two uncover a deadly conspiracy that goes deeper than he could have ever imagined.

Tracker Season 3: S03E09 "Good Trouble" Preview

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

