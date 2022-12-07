Treason: Netflix Shares Official Trailer for Charlie Cox Spy Thriller

Just because we've been obsessively covering Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again doesn't mean we don't have a deeper appreciation for Charlie Cox's work when he's not playing attorney Matt Murdock or his "The Man Without Fear" alter-ego. Case-in-point? Last month, we shared key art and preview images for Cox's upcoming Netflix spy thriller, Treason. And from what we had to work with at the time, we were impressed with what we saw. But now, with the release of the official trailer earlier today (ahead of its December 26th debut), we're definitely adding it to our post-Christmas watchlist. And you're about to see why…

Joining Cox for the five-episode limited series are Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko, Ciaran Hinds, and Tracy Ifeachor. Written by series showrunner Matt Charman, the series focuses on Adam Lawrence (Cox), trained and groomed by MI6 with a career path that seems pretty set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara (Kurylenko), a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy (Chaplin); three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets and navigate political & diplomatic relationships whilst hanging onto their personal lives and those they love most. With the series set to premiere on December 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Treason (followed by a look back at some preview images for the series that were released last month):

Netflix's Treason is executive produced by Charman, Foz Allan, and Valery Ryan. Louise Hooper and Sarah O'Gorman direct, with the five-episode limited series set to hit the streaming service in the U.S. on December 26th.