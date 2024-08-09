Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anthony mackie, peacock, preview, season 2, Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Stars Mackie, Beatriz Check In From Season 2 Filming

Twisted Metal EP/star Anthony Mackie checked in on Instagram with co-star Stephanie Beatriz to confirm that Season 2 filming was underway.

It's hard to believe that it's been eight months since series star & executive producer Anthony Mackie broke the news that Peacock had given the green light for a second season of showrunner, writer & executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal. But the wait was more than well worth it because the team is back in front of the cameras, and filming is underway on Season 2 – and Mackie has the photos to prove it. "So excited to be back with my partner in Metal!" Mackie wrote to kick off the caption to an Instagram post that included some looks at himself with co-star Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). "Let's get Twisted in Season 2!!!"

Earlier this summer, we learned that Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Superman) had been tapped for the series regular role of Calypso, the mysterious, charismatic host and creator of a dangerous demolition derby tournament, who invites all assassins, vigilantes, mercenaries, and joyriders to participate. To the winner, he offers the prize of making their greatest wish come true – but with Calypso, there's always a twist. Joining Carrigan as recurring guest stars are Richard de Klerk (A Teenage Prophet, Strange Empire), Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Florida Girls), and Tiana Okoye (Panhandle, Mrs. Davis). Now, here's a look at Mackie's post from earlier today:

Twisted Metal Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith on Season 2

Thanks to an interview with NBC Insider from just before the new year hit, Smith shared some interesting insights into how things stand production-wise, some of the familiar characters set to make their debut (including Calypso, Axel, Dollface & Mr. Grimm), how much of the tournament viewers can expect, and how long he sees the series lasting. Here's a look at some highlights:

Smith on Mr. Grimm: "He's my favorite, and I'm excited to capture what the fans are excited about seeing, but also [answer the question of]: 'How does he exist in the world we've set up?' I think there's just going to be a lot of fun with him — what kind of character he is in this world, and how does he interact with people like Sweet Tooth?"

Smith on Axel: Noting that the character's man/tire combo is a bit of a "challenge" to pull off in the series' universe, Smith noted that Axel is being approached with the same care as was given Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett/Joe Seanoa): "We have to get Axel right."

It's Time to Let the Tournament Begin! "I'm excited for fans to see these characters come to life and see what makes them funny and what makes them heartbroken. I think it's gonna be fun to dive into these people … We introduced a lot of these characters – Preacher, Bloody Mary, John, Quiet, Watts – it's gonna be fun to put them all in a [single] place at the tournament and have them interact. I'm excited about seeing how does Preacher react to Bloody Mary. How does Grimm react to Sweet Tooth?' There's a lot of really fun, interconnective character headspace stuff that I'm really excited to dive into. It feels like a new toy box," Smith explained, sharing the team's excitement over finally giving a all of the players who've been introduced the chance to play off of each other.

Season 2 "Very Much a Tournament Season": "Here's what I'll say. On 'Cobra Kai,' there were very much tournament seasons and consequence seasons, and this is very much a tournament season. I want everything to feel like it's tied to the tournament, even if we aren't in the tournament yet. I am hopeful that it will surprise and delight those people who saw the finale of Episode 10 and were like, 'I want to see more of that in a tournament setting.' My goal is to capture that."

So How Long Does Smith See "Twisted Metal" Being Able to Last? "I love world-building, and this felt like a cool opportunity to be like, 'What is an American 'Lord of the Rings?" What's so fun about the way Tolkien writes – and a lot of the books that I love to read – is that I feel like I'm living in a world. I think this show could go on for as long as people want it to, and I think that there's tons more stories to tell in it, which is really exciting … I'm excited for you to see more. I think it's gonna be wild." (Special thanks to Bloody Disgusting)

Joining Mackie and Beatriz are Thomas Hayden Church (Divorce), Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Murderville), Neve Campbell (Scream 5, The Lincoln Lawyer), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Will Arnett (Lego Masters, Murderville) & Joe Seanoa (AEW) aka Samoa Joe, Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War, Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things, NCIS).

Stemming from writer & showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal is executive produced by Smith, Mackie, Arnett, director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip), Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett & Forman, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce.

