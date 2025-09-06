Posted in: CBS, Netflix, TV | Tagged: charlie sheen, jon cryer, Two And A Half Men

Two and a Half Men: Charlie Sheen Wants Revial, Jon Cryer to "DM Me"

Charlie Sheen discusses wanting a Two and a Half Men revival "for the fans" and how he's hoping to reconnect with his co-star, Jon Cryer.

Sheen has repaired his relationship with Chuck Lorre and co-star Angus T. Jones after past drama

Jon Cryer remains hesitant to work with Sheen again, citing concerns stemming from Sheen’s meltdown

Sheen is eight years sober and working to improve his image with a new memoir and documentary

It's been a decade since Two and a Half Men ended its hugely successful, but chaotic run, no thanks in part to star Charlie Sheen, whose drug-fueled meltdown following season eight led to his firing from the Chuck Lorre-created series and co-stars Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones, largely carried on with Ashton Kutcher, who played an original character to wrap the series. That doesn't mean that Sheen is done quite yet, wanting another go at the sitcom in the form of a reboot. While he's already mended fences with Lorre, the primary target of his tirade, to the point that he had a recurring role on his HBO Max sports buddy comedy series Bookie (reuniting with Jones playing fictionalized versions of themselves), Sheen wants to go even further and reconnect with Cryer, who he also co-starred with in the Top Gun parody film Hot Shots! (1991). The two reunited, but never shared the screen in the Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which chronicles the life of the troubled actor. While Sheen contacted most of the subjects to participate, it was director Andrew Renzi who reached out to the Extended Family star for his comments.

Charlie Sheen Wants a Two and a Half Men Reboot. Can He Change Jon Cryer's Mind?

Sheen starred as Charlie Harper, a musician who specializes in commercial jingles, who helps his divorced brother, Alan (Cryer), and nephew, Jake (Jones), with room and board. As they deal with the problems of co-parenting, Charlie and Alan struggle with their respective dating lives, with Charlie's lecherous ways and Alan's struggles to get back into a stable relationship while also raising his son. The four-time Emmy nominee, who has been clean and sober for eight years, is on a long journey to repair his image with his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, coming out on September 9th, and aka Charlie Sheen, coming out on September 10th.

"The only person I didn't call personally to participate in the doc was Jon," Sheen told People. Among the subjects also featured were Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, long-time friend Sean Penn, family, and Lorre. His father, Martin Sheen, who shares the same last name as a stage name, and brother Emilio Estevez declined to participate, but had high marks on the final result, Renzi told Variety. "And the only reason I didn't call him was because I didn't have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him. But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, 'Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I'm sorry we didn't connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.'" The actor continued his pitch, "I'm thinking I wrote to the wrong number. It's not like Jon did not respond. He's super responsible like that. So if you're reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!"

As far as the idea coming back, and somehow retconning his character's "death" in the finale with a piano falling on "Charlie" (played by Lorre) since Sheen declined to appear in the 2015 finale, "It would be wild and I would want to do it," Sheen said. "I think it would be a gift to the fans…For me personally, it would also put a bookend on it to close that thing how it should have closed." Sheen is cognizant of Cryer's past issues in part because he wasn't free from his "winning" and "tiger blood"-fueled rants. "It was really cool to hear from his perspective," he said of Cryer's comments in the doc. "He was in the line of fire with all that stupid shit going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can't debate anything that he said."

The actor also recognizes that Cryer was right about everything regarding his drug addiction and case of imposter syndrome, adding, "He nailed that, and I'm so glad he opened that door, because it gave me a chance to really start thinking about that," Sheen explained. "He said, 'He's a guy that doesn't believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,' and I was like, 'Whoa.'"

Long before the documentary, Cryer appeared on The View in February 2024 to speak about the meltdown and fallout, "When' Two and a Half Men' was happening, Charlie was, like, the highest-paid actor in television," Cryer said. "Yet, he blew it up, so you kind of have to think. I love him, I wish him the best, he should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."

For more on Sheen complimenting Cryer's "compassion," you can check out the rest of the People article. For more on how Sheen's drug dealer helped him get sober, you can check out the Variety article.

