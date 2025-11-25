Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green Joins Series Cast as Aunt Ophelia

Netflix's Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday is welcoming Eva Green (Penny Dreadful, Liaison) to the Season 3 cast as Aunt Ophelia.

Four months after the news hit that Netflix had given a green light for a third season of star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, we've got some key casting news to send your way. Eva Green (Penny Dreadful, Liaison) has been tapped for the key Season 3 role of Aunt Ophelia, Morticia Addams' (Catherine Zeta Jones) sister. Based on how she was treated by their mother, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), and the fact that we saw a vision of "Wednesday must die" being written on a wall in blood, the future isn't looking too good for Wednesday (Ortega). "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia," Green shared in a statement. "This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family."

During the second season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returned to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes awaited, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propelled her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday was also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Joining Ortega were Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!