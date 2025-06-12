Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, The Elephant

What Is Adult Swim's The Elephant? A Very Special Animated Special

Rebecca Sugar, Ian Jones-Quartey, Patrick McHale, and Pendleton Ward have accepted the challenge. But what is Adult Swim's The Elephant?

As you can tell from our coverage, Adult Swim more than outdid itself during this year's Annecy International Animation Festival, with a killer rundown of announcements, updates, and more. From Smiling Friends and Get Jiro! to Heist Safari, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, and more. But Adult Swim's The Elephant might just walk away from the festival with top honors when it comes to really cool concepts. Plus, how can you go wrong with a project that includes Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Ian Jones-Quartey (OK K.O.!), Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall), and Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time)? If that isn't enough of a sign that The Elephant will be something special, we don't know what else we can tell you. Okay, maybe there are a few things more we can tell you…

So, what is The Elephant? That's where the cool part comes crashing in because we don't know exactly, and neither do the major creators involved. We know that it's an animated special where one team is responsible for one of three acts… without any knowledge of what the others are making. See? Pretty cool, right? What we have is Sugar and Jones-Quartey working as a duo, with McHale and Ward each taking on a chapter. Overseeing it all will be "game masters" Jack Pendarvis and Kent Osborne, with the storytelling experiment leading to a single, surprise narrative. As great as seeing what the final special turns out to be, we're also looking forward to the behind-the-scenes documentary that will accompany it, spotlighting the very unique creative gauntlet that was thrown down and how the four respond to it. With Titmouse producing for Adult Swim, we know it's going to be something special. While a release window for the special wasn't released, more details are expected soon.

