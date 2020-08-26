Will Lucifer Fans Have Tom Ellis Back to Unwrap at "Christmastime"?

Out of respect for the Lucifans out there who are taking the slow-and-steady approach to Netflix's Lucifer Season 5 Part 1, we'll try to keep things a little vague but we apologize in advance for any MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!-type stuff we might stumble into. With that out of the way, let's just say that the first half of the fifth season ended things pretty much the way most of our family get-togethers usually go: lots of passive-aggressive build-up becoming an aggressive-aggressive, all-out smackdown that rages on until the family matriarch/patriarch steps in to shut it all down. Except this is Lucifer, so we're talking angels, demons, and everything in-between- and the person sitting at the head of the table every Thanksgiving dinner? God (Dennis Haysbert).

Now, series star Tom Ellis is giving fans some intel on when the second half of season is going to land- and if he's right, it'll be much sooner than we expected. Checking in as a guest on the Pilot TV podcast, Ellis had this to say when asked about when the series would return: "The second eight episodes, I'm not sure when they're going to drop because we've still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six. So hopefully that'll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year." When work does get underway on the season finale, Ellis is expecting it to go at a much slower pace than in the past because of new COVID policies and procedures: "With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it's going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day."

Pilot TV "Podcast #100 The Boys, Strike, and I Hate Suzie. With guest host Tom Ellis": Lucifer himself, Mr Tom Ellis, joins us as guest host for our 100th episode! We chat about everything from playing the lord of hell to his love for Battlestar Galactica, as well as running down each of our top five TV shows of all time. Plus we review the latest series of Strike, watch Billie Piper's life implode in I Hate Suzie and get a head start on the long-awaited second season of Amazon's The Boys. All that and Tom even breaks out his guitar. What's not to love?