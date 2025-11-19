Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Wonder Man

Wonder Man "A Bit Tongue-in-Cheek, A Bit Self-Aware": Abdul-Mateen II

Wonder Man, "tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films," shared series star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

From what we've seen of Marvel Television and Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man ahead of its January 27th premiere, we're in for something that leans just as much towards Apple TV+'s The Studio as it does the MCU. Based on what Abdul-Mateen had to share with Empire, it seems he feels the same way. "We're doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films," the actor shared. "We're doing something that's fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware." Considering the premise of the show is that "Wonder Man" is a fictional film franchise hero who's getting a reboot, and Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams is working his butt off to win the part, you can see where he's coming from.

That said, the series won't lose sight of the collective and respective journeys of Simon and Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley). "The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera. There'll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it's just dressing. That's not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor's journey. It's about a journey of friendship," Abdul-Mateen explains.

"It's one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of at the studio. I'll start there," Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum shared about the series. "It's very different than anything the studio's produced. In terms of how meta it is, without getting into details, it is a show that takes place within the MCU, but it's a story about Hollywood. And it's a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it's a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to. I certainly could on a very deep level."

Last month, we were treated to a teaser for the live-action series, which featured award-winning director Von Korak explaining why he was coming out of retirement for a superhero film. He also discussed how his remake of the film Wonder Man would be a smashing success and different from other superhero films. We're also treated to quick cuts from the series, before the focus shifts to Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams when Von Korak addresses who he is considering casting for the lead.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avenger, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run.

But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be an understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

With Destin Daniel Cretton executive -producing & directing and Andrew Guest serving as showrunner, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), Ed Harris (Westworld), Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me), Byron Bowers (Lady in the Lake), and Arian Moayed (Succession).

