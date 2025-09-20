Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlepalooza, wwe

WWE Wrestlepalooza Sees Brock Lesnar Defeat John Cena (Seriously)

Brock Lesnar beat John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza in less time than it will take for you to read our quick rundown of what went down.

Personally, it feels like "The John Cena Retirement Tour" has been hijacked by the WWE and its need to give Brock Lesnar as much dominating screen time as possible. After taking the "L" to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Cena's consolation prize was getting attacked by Lesnar. At least Cena would have an F5 partner the next time Lesnar appeared, with Lesnar hitting the move on Cena and U.S. Champion Sami Zayn during WWE SmackDown earlier this month. Two weeks late – this past Friday night, to be exact – Lesnar would return to send a message to Cena by attacking announcer Michael Cole, but it was co-announcer Corey Graves who would end up eating a pair of F5s. But the drama didn't end there, with Lesnar and Paul Heyman meeting face-to-face, with Lesnar telling Heyman that they needed to talk.

Got all of that? Great! After reading that, can you really blame us for having a wee bit of an issue with Cena being the supporting actor in his own retirement storyline? Heading into the weekend, it's felt way too much like Cena's retirement was an excuse to hype up Lesnar's return and not vice-versa, like it's supposed to be. That brings us to Saturday night and WWE Wrestlepalooza, with Cena and Lesnar set to go at "one last time" (as the WWE has been pointing out every chance it gets). With the two set to open the night's card, we went into the match wondering how the WWE would handle it. After basically being punked out for the past few weeks, and with this being his retirement run, we hoped Cena would get some kind of definitive win (no DQ, outside interference, or nonsense like that) – though having Heyman in play made us nervous. So, how did things play out? Is "The John Cena Retirement Tour" back on track, or did the WWE open up a can of disrespect on him with a Lesnar win?

We're kicking things off with Lesnar's and Cena's respective intros. It still feels weird knowing that this is going to be one of Cena's final intros of his wrestling career, and having the kids come out was a nice touch (side note: the dude's killing it in Peacemaker Season 2). We're guessing that having Heyman as his personal announcer was what Lesnar needed to talk to him about – maybe?

Yeah, Lesnar eating three AAs and getting back up isn't a good sign for Cena – though it would also make Cena eventually winning look that much more impressive (and let Lesnar save face, for anyone who gives a shit about that):

THREE AAs?!? John Cena almost just took out Brock Lensar just like that! pic.twitter.com/5OYJ8dEgCu — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Wow. After that, it was all Lesnar with complete domination, picking up the win – and then returning to do some damage to the ref. Afterwards, we get a look at Cena making his exit from the ring.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!