Yellowjackets Season 3 Sneak Peek: Teen Shauna Sees Things Differently

Check out an intense sneak peek at Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets Season 3 that was released earlier today.

Article Summary Get a thrilling sneak peek of Yellowjackets Season 3 with Teen Shauna's darker perspective.

Season 3 picks up after the explosive Season 2 finale, diving into new challenges and old secrets.

Teen Van paints a rosy recap as Teen Shauna counters with grim tales of survival and transformation.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets returns on Feb. 14th.

With only days to go until series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets returns for its highly anticipated third season, we've got a new image gallery and a very interesting sneak peek to pass along. In the clip below, we get an interesting "recap" of sorts, one that proves just how different a story can be depending on the storyteller. "Our heroes — no, our 'sheroes' — were robbed of fame and fortune by the cruel hand of fate and by mechanical failure… or possibly pilot error, unclear. But no mere plane crash could keep our intrepid girls – and a few dudes – down. No, they rose to this new challenge like the champions they were always meant to be," shares Teen Van (Liv Hewson) at one point. But Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) isn't buying into it, making her hatred known as she narrates her take on what's gone down.

"Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness, and they went completely f***ing nuts. They worshipped evil spirits, and they hunted their friends, and they feasted on their flesh, and they f***ing liked it. So they told themselves stupid fairytales and pretended they were brave and strong because the reality was that even if rescue came, they could never go home again because of what they'd done, because of what they'd become," Teen Shauna notes – ending with what might be one of the best "death glares" going…

Now, here's a look at the newest images that were released – followed by a sneak peek at the season opener:

Yellowjackets Season 3: A Look Ahead… A Look Back

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during a recent interview about the third season. Now, here's a look at official recaps of the first two seasons of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

