Posted in: BBC, Current News, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Tom Baker Honors Final Fourth Doctor Ep in Touching Video

In a touching and heartening YouTube video, Doctor Who legend Tom Baker commemorated his final episode as the Fourth Doctor, "Logopolis."

Article Summary Tom Baker commemorates his final Doctor Who episode, "Logopolis," in a heartfelt YouTube video message.

The Fourth Doctor remains a beloved icon, especially for U.S. fans introduced to the show via PBS airings.

Baker fondly recalls his years as the Doctor, expressing gratitude and affection for the loyal fanbase.

Though retiring from the role in 1981, Baker has made special returns in episodes and audio adventures.

With all of the rumblings going on about the future of BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who, it was nice to get a reminder of why so many of us love the series in the first place. For a whole lot of folks over here in the U.S., Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor was the "gateway Doctor" that introduced us (usually on a PBS station) to the show's broader universe. Baker's run, which is still the longest of any actor to tackle the role, would come to an end on March 21st, 1981, with "Logopolis" seeing Baker's Fourth Doctor regenerate into Peter Davison's Fifth Doctor. The 92-year-old actor posted a touching and heartfelt video to commemorate the 45th anniversary of his final episode (which you can check out above).

"45 years ago, the following words were spoken: 'It's the end, but the moment has been prepared for'" (Baker's final words as the Doctor) began to clip, before cutting to Baker, who was accompanied by his trusted sidekick. "Oh that's right, this is my sonic screwdriver – the key to all my great success. And, of course, you people who have watched me and clapped and kept clapping and sending me presents. It's been exciting actually." Signing off with a laugh and a thanks to the fans, the video ends with the following message: "Tom Baker will always be the Doctor!"

Though he ended his full-time run as the Doctor, Baker would return for the show's anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor," in 2013, playing the Curator, an apparently mysterious older version of the Doctor. In addition, Baker has returned to the role for new audio drama adventures from Big Finish Productions, and has spent the past few years maintaining contact with the fans through social media and select live events.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!