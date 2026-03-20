Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Welcomes Sheriff Country in S04E13 "The Bravest" Preview

Set for April 3rd, Sheriff Country's Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest-star in CBS's Fire Country S04E13: "The Bravest."

Article Summary Fire Country Season 4 returns April 3rd with a high-stakes crossover featuring Sheriff Country stars.

A school bus explosion forces Cal Fire and Sheriff departments to join forces to save missing students.

Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star in this action-packed crossover event.

Major tensions and personal conflicts flare as both teams race against time in Fire Country S04E13.

Once "March Madness" wraps, CBS and series creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country will be back in a very big way – and prove that the wait was more than worth it. When the hit series returns on April 3rd, S04E13: "The Bravest" sees Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest-starring as a school bus explosion brings together the two departments to break the case before it's too late. We've got overviews for both chapters waiting for you below, as well as the first set of preview images released:

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 13: "The Finest" – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest-star. Written by Seth Harrington & Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend & David Gould, and directed by Bill Purple.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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