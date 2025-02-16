Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Meryl Streep Joins Kate McKinnon as Colleen Rafferty's Mom

SNL 50: Meryl Streep joined Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson, Jon Hamm, and Aidy Bryant for a new "Alien Abduction" sketch.

NBC's Saturday Night Live brought back Kate McKinnon's Colleen Rafferty during SNL50: The Anniversary Special for an all-star edition of McKinnon's "Alien Abduction" series of sketches. We're saying all-star because we have Jon Hamm and Aidy Bryant as the government official and scientist, respectively, questioning three abductees about their experiences – McKinnon's Colleen, along with Pedro Pascal and Woody Harrelson as her fellow abductees who had very different abduction stories. But if McKinnon using Pascal's crotch as a prop and wearing Harrelson's taint as a had wasn't enough, Meryl Streep joined the sketch as Colleen's best witness to her abduction – her mother. As you're about to see, Streep and McKinnon make a great comedic pair, one-upping each other with euphemisms – like Streep's character describing her body hair as having "an 'Into the Woods' situation" and dropping "The Devil Wears Nada" when explaining her underwear situation at one point.

Here's a look at the sketch from earlier tonight:

