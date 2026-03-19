Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Our Early S03E14 "Deadutante" Preview; Guest Stars Update

Set to return on April 2nd, here's an early look at CBS' Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E14: "Deadutante," and upcoming guest stars.

Article Summary Elsbeth returns April 2nd with the highly anticipated S03E14 episode, "Deadutante," on CBS.

J. Smith-Cameron guest stars in a debutante ball murder mystery, challenging Elsbeth's detective skills.

Upcoming guest stars this season include Beanie Feldstein, Patti LuPone, Griffin Dunne, and more.

Get new details on unique characters and the fresh cases shaping Elsbeth's action-packed third season.

Even though we have some time to kill before CBS, EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth returns on April 2nd, we thought you might want to know how things are looking for the remainder of the season. But before you check out the overview and image gallery for S03E14: "Deadutante," with guest star J. Smith-Cameron, we have an updated rundown of the famous faces still to come this season. The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary). Here's a rundown of what we know regarding who's who so far:

Feldstein's Rachel attends and plans all of her friends' milestone celebrations: baby showers, bachelorette parties, weddings, gender reveals, you name it. But when it's finally time to celebrate her special day, her bestie isn't there for her. The next event in her calendar might just be a funeral.

Dunne's Elliott is a world-famous novelist with a massive ego and a thin skin. When a childhood acquaintance and book critic points out the flaws in Elliott's latest opus, the plot turns deadly.

Linn-Baker's Barney Corman is a bookstore owner and literary critic who grew up in the same hometown as famed novelist Elliott Pope (Dunne). That shared history makes Barney's criticism sting, with deadly consequences.

Conn's Beverly Corman is Barney's wife turned widow, who is determined to get justice for her late husband.

Gleason's Maura Davidoff is Elliott Bishop's brilliant first wife, who wrote her own tell-all about her marriage to a literary legend.

LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off.

Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect.

Bergen's Otis Langley is a TV personality and celebrity reporter with a charming smile and a nasty reputation.

Elsbeth S03E14 "Deadutante" & S03E15: "Otherwise Enraged" Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14: "Deadutante" – After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York's most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand-in-glove combat with the imperious ball director (J. Smith-Cameron). Written by Erica Larson and directed by Peter Sollett.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 15: "Otherwise Enraged"

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!