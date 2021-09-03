Young Justice: Phantoms – Greg Weisman Offers Season 4 Prod Update

Just to offer you a small timeline of how production has been going with HBO Max's Young Justice, it was April and we were referencing some of the things fans learned (like the title Young Justice: Phantoms, logo key art, etc.) from the first edition of DC Fandome. Flash ahead five months and we find ourselves a little more than a month away from the second edition of the global fan event- and guess what? On October 16, Young Justice: Phantoms is going to play a big role in a big way, with the promise of an official preview during its presentation. This makes the update that writer/producer Greg Weisman shared earlier today even that much more meaningful. Of the 26 episodes set to make up the fourth season, Weisman tweeted, "Eighteen episodes in the can. Six more in post-production. Last two still being animated." Just to give you an idea of how impressive that is? Five months ago, they had nine episodes completed, with six more in post-production and another eleven still being animated at the studio in South Korea. So definitely a serious light at the end of the tunnel (with a premiere date announced during DC FanDome?).

Here's a look at Weisman's tweet from earlier today offering an update on the fourth season's production:

Update: Eighteen episodes in the can. Six more in post-production. Last two still being animated. #YoungJusticePhantoms — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) September 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, there may have been a hint or two dropped during an online table read of an original script (Season 3.9, Episode 1 "The Prize" written Weisman) set between last season and the season still to come. To say that it signals some possible major changes to the team moving forward would be an understatement. The scene finds Connor Kent (Nolan North) and Megan Morse (Danica McKellar) bidding fond farewells to their friends as they head off to greener pastures.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel (DC FanDome) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXD8fdM6tac)

But as some familiar faces leave, another one looks to return to the team: Arsenal (Crispin Freeman), after Artemis Clock (Stephanie Lemelin) extends an official invite back. An excellent and unique teaser that did a lot to build fan anticipation for a premiere date and teaser/trailer. And with a title like "Phantoms," you can't help but wonder if something from the team's past will bring back some old allies and "big bads."