Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 "Going Great": Trammell

Showrunner Jeff Trammell offered a quick update on how things were looking with production on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

It was back during New York Comic Con (NYCC) in October 2025 when we learned a whole lot of very cool things about the second season of Marvel Television, Disney+, and Showrunner Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – including that it was on tap to debut during Fall 2026. With the fall season inching closer every day, Trammell was kind enough to drop a quick update when asked how things were looking with Season 2. "Going great! The team is working hard to make sure we deliver on the promise of making Season 2 is even more dynamic, action packed and worth the wait! I genuinely can't wait to share S2 with you all, if you enjoyed season one, I think you'll LOVE what's coming next!" Trammell shared.

Here's a look at Trammell's post, offering a quick update on how things are looking with the second season. Following that, we look back at what we learned during NYCC 2025:

Going great! The team is working hard to make sure we deliver on the promise of making Season 2 is even more dynamic, action packed and worth the wait! I genuinely can't wait to share S2 with you all, if you enjoyed season one, I think you'll LOVE what's coming next! https://t.co/7K6emRFY21 — Jeff Trammell (@MrJeffTrammell) March 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

During the panel session at NYCC 2025, a teaser trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was screened, featuring the return of Daredevil (in red costume) and symbiotes, with Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum teasing a Venom appearance and symbiotes as a significant factor in the upcoming season. As we previously learned, Gwen Stacy will appear, with the teaser also offering looks at the returns of Norman and Harry Osborn, Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, Scorpion, and Nico Minoru's emerging magical powers.

Without diving too much into any season finale spoilers, let's just say that Peter Parker already has a lot of things to worry about heading into the second season. We've got a new company being formed – and a mole in the said company who might just be working for someone who's known to be a man without fear. Norman finds some of the remains from the [SPOILER] – probably the last thing Norman should be getting his hands on. Then there's that whole eyebrow-arching "family" reunion at the end – and that's just what we can safely tell you. But just in case you needed even more reason to get excited for the second season, look no further than who is being introduced when the animated series does return:

Yup – Gwen Stacy – and it looks like she will be looking to keep her Spider-Gwen persona a secret. Here's a look at Trammell's post from a little more than a year ago, sharing the image and the good news:

The Neighborhood just got a little more Friendly. See you next season! pic.twitter.com/UBaw313uLB — Jeff Trammell (@MrJeffTrammell) February 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Featuring the voices of Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, Charlie Cox, and more, here's a look at a previously released featurette spotlighting the creative team and cast as they discuss how the animated series honors Spider-Man by celebrating his past in some new and interesting ways (and shares a look at some very familiar faces in the process):

"It started out as 'Okay, it's Spider-Man's freshman year, he's going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us. We couldn't really use his rogues gallery; we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon," Winderbaum shared during an interview with Phase Zero, explaining why the series isn't set in the main MCU. "Every single project I've worked on, they've all had a life of their own…. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go," he continued.

While viewers can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to offer its own take on both Peter Parker's and Spider-Man's early years, the animated series will still maintain those core Spider-Man principles – from both the big screen and the comic book pages. "It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko. It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character." Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Jeff Trammell as head writer and Mel Zwyer as supervising director. Trammell, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers.

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