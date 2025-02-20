Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ComicPRO, DSTLRY

ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky & Rachael Stott's White House Robot Romances

ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky and Rachael Stott's White House Robot Romances from Dstlry in June... if they get through the Canadian border, of course.

Chip Zdarsky and Rachael Stott's White House Robot Romances, is a new comic book from Dstlry in June was announced at ComicsPRO. With a lot of Chip Zdarsky kissing into the microphone. And something that Canada is bringing to the USA to help heal all our broken hearts right now. And even more Chip Zdarsky kissing.

And pitched at fans of We Stand On Guard, Blade Runner and The Island, described as "cutting-edge sociological sci-fi from a mister". I think that's what it says, it's getting late here and I am having to squint.

Dstlry (pronounced "Distillery") is an independent creator-owned American comic book publisher founded in May 2023 by Comixology founder David Steinberger and Comixology executive Chip Mosher. Dstlry publishes original comics, graphic novels, and merchandise that are intended to cater to both collectors of physical and digital content. Digital issues go on sale for a week, in which fans are able to buy comics directly from the company, after which owners are able to buy and sell comics on Dstlry's secondary market. And they were also launching a new app for ComicsPRO called the Tasting Menu, something I will no doubt get into later. You know what we need now? l know, more Chip Zdarsky kissing. It is clearly what the world needs right now. Mwha, mwha, mwha, mwha…

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

