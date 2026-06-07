Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cable, deadpool, new mutants, omnibus, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld On Marvel Comics' Attitude To His New Mutants Run

Rob Liefeld on Marvel Comics' attitude to his New Mutants run which introduced Cable, Deadpool and Domino

Article Summary Rob Liefeld blasts Marvel’s New Mutants Omnibus Vol. 4 credits for listing him as artist but not writer.

Liefeld says his New Mutants run introduced Cable, Deadpool and Domino and drove the title to huge sales.

He argues Marvel is using his covers to sell the omnibus while downplaying his writing and creator legacy.

Rob Liefeld says Marvel has a long history of mistreating creators, citing Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and more.

The latest Marvel Comics August 2026 solicits include a listing for the New Mutants Omnibus Vol. 4, which features Rob Liefeld's run on the title, introducing Cable, Deadpool, and Domino. Or, at least, someone pretending to be Domino. The listing in the Marvel Previews is as such,

But Rob Liefeld is not happy. It lists him a number of times as a cover artist and penciller, but not as a writer. He posted to social media;

"Pull up a chair for story time with Rob. Yes, many of you across all the socials have in fact sent me this solicitation from Marvel for my New Mutants omnibus collection. "Your name is not listed in the writers credits" Yes, despite writing the best selling issues of New Mutants ever published I am not listed. Maybe I'm a "more" I WROTE the 3 most successful, best selling issues. Credit me. Anything else is disrespect and diminishing. I didn't have a story told to me and dialogue it from directions. Nice try tho."

"Marvel is utilizing both my covers to maximize the sales of the collection while attempting to downplay the most significant works in the collection. It's an attempt to diminish the transformational influence of the work I did. I say this with confidence and pride. Did I mention I was 22 when this was happening? The book was a turd, everyone in the comic store knew it. All you had to do was listen. I reluctantly joined knowing that I had to take over as writer and this was agreed to, but took months to accomplish. I knew I had much to prove and set out to justify the faith I had leveraged." "For the history buffs. New Mutants was a dumpster fire when I agreed to accept the assignment. "You can do anything you want with it because we are about to cancel it". I took the comic to #1, outselling Claremont & Lee's X-Men, with no variant covers and no gimmicks or enhancements. This was a turn around not seen since Frank Miller on Daredevil a decade earlier. My impact on New Mutants was as a writer. The problem with the book prior to me was the writing. It was through my writing that issues #98-100 sold 2.2 million copies. That is more than the entire year previous to my joining. New Mutants was selling 110.000 copies in a sea of X-books selling 350k and above." "Put it simply, if this were in a courtroom, and Marvel was asked "what was New Mutants status in the X-office and industry at large before and after Liefeld?" The answer would reflect all I've shared. What was the status after Liefeld? Is his legacy as a Penciller or as a WRITER and CREATOR. I'll win this argument every time, any time in every court room." "In closing, Marvel treats creators like sh-t. They always have. Jack Kirby sued them. For two decades. The estate wants to sweep it under the rug now that they settled, but it turned Jack's stomach. Steve Ditko sued Marvel. They can't help but create the magic makers like sh-t. I'll continue to speak truth about how crap their product is and continues to be regardless of shenanigans like this. They simply cannot help but be the worst version of themselves at all times." "The fight is what fuels me. Every day. These clowns at @Marvel never learn."

Kevin Feige really, really should have invited him to the Deadpool And Wolverine after-party. And for those who see this as a conspiracy theory, Marvel does have form in this regard… here's the Amazon listing for December.

New Mutants Omnibus Vol. 4 Rob Liefeld Cable Cover

by Louise Simonson (Author), Fabian Nicieza (Author), Rob Liefeld (Illustrator, Cover Art), Bob Hall (Illustrator)

The classic saga concludes, setting the stage for X-FORCE! Watch out, New Mutants — here comes the man called Cable! This mysterious metal-armed, gun-toting warrior with a glowing eye is targeting the Mutant Liberation Front — and when he crosses paths with Xavier's students, their lives will never be the same! Cable trains the New Mutants into a fierce fighting force capable of tackling threats including Sabretooth, Skrulls and the shadowy Stryfe — but will they be ready when they find themselves targeted, along with the X-Men and X-Factor, by Cameron Hodge and the Genoshan government? Escape will only come at a devastating cost, and two New Mutants will not return home! Cable's past catches up to him, the fast-talking Deadpool and the lethal Domino make their debuts and — as Sunspot heads into the sunset — the arrival of Feral and Shatterstar will lead to an end…and a blockbuster new beginning! COLLECTING: New Mutants (1983) #86-100, New Mutants Annual (1984) #5-7, New Mutants Summer Special (1990) #1, Uncanny X-Men (1981) #270-272, X-Factor (1986) #60-62, Wolverine: Rahne of Terra (1991) #1; material from Fantastic Four Annual (1963) #23; X-Factor Annual (1986) #5-6; X-Men Annual (1970) #14-15; New Warriors Annual (1991) #1; Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #71, #78-79, #121

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