Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Sophie Thatcher Offers Update on Final Season Filming

Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher offered an update on filming the final season and shared what Melanie Lynskey has planned for when it wraps.

Article Summary Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher says final season filming still had two or three months left at interview time.

Thatcher shared how Yellowjackets shoots shift week to week, making it tough to plan life around the series.

The actress called Yellowjackets ending exciting but emotional as the cast heads toward its final days on set.

Melanie Lynskey is already planning a karaoke party to celebrate when Yellowjackets wraps filming for good.

As fans of Paramount+ with Showtime and series co-creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets wait to see what twists, turns, big reveals, and shocking moments that the fourth season and final season has to offer, series star Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie) offered an update on how much longer filming is expected to run, and shared what it's been like arranging her life around the series and what Melanie Lynskey has planned for when they wrap filming. In the latest edition of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Thatcher shared that there were still "two or three months left" on filming at the time of the interview. "And it's just been very back and forth. Anytime I have a break with that because, you know, obviously, they have the present-day cast, and that… it's like a week of shooting," she added, opening up on what it's like working her life around her commitments to the show.

"So, I'll have these weeks off, and it's really confusing, being attached to something for so many years and having all this time off and trying to navigate a life outside of that, whilst also remaining in that." When it comes to the series ending its run, Thatcher shared that it "feels really exciting," but that "it's going to be so emotional" while the final days of filming near. "I already know that Melanie [Lynskey] is planning a karaoke party, and we've been doing a lot of karaoke. Karaoke's life," Thatcher added. "So I'm excited for that, and I'm going to be planning my songs for then."

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 starred Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Molly Ringwald (Feud, Sixteen Candles) and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great) have joined the cast for the final season. While details on Squibb's character are being kept under wraps, Ringwald is reportedly set for the recurring role of Vicky, Van's (Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson) mom, a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past.

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

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