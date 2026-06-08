Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: blind bags, energon, m.a.s.k., robert kirkman

Inside M.A.S.K. #1 Comic Book Blind Bag From Skybound (Spoilers)

Time to go inside the M.A.S.K. #1 comic book Blind Bag from Skybound and Image... or at least, one of them (Spoilers)

Article Summary Skybound’s M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag revives its hit comic gimmick, following the buzz of Invincible: Battle Beast #1.

Spoilers reveal some M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag copies include the surprise bonus comic M.A.S.K. Origins #1.

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 features backstory by Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Andrea Milana, Dan Mora, and more.

The M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag also mixes solicited covers A-K with rare, unannounced Energon Universe variant covers.

It was Skybound that started the blind bag craze in comic books, and they did so better than anyone with the first, Invincible: Battle Beast #1, by putting bonus comic books in there that could not, or should not exist. Like a special edition of Invincible: Battle Beast #2, which wouldn't be out for another month. Or a reprint of the Invincible/Spider-Man crossover from Marvel's own Marvel Team-Up comic book. That shouldn't have been allowed. And since, while many have copies of Skybound's innovation, and have seen lots of success, none have come close to that initial blind bag that held impossibility inside that plastic.

And now, this week, they return to the blind bag with M.A.S.K. #1, launching the Hasbro action espionage toyline into the Energon Universe. We don't know what will be coming on Wednesday. Not all of it. But we have one revelation.

Bleeding Cool gets the nod that inside at least some of the M.A.S.K. #1 blind bags is a new, surprise comic book called M.A.S.K. Origins #1, telling the backstory of the new M.A.S.K. team, from Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Andrea Milana, Dan Mora, Lee Loughridge, and Mike Spicer. That's right, folks, Walking Dead creator, current Transformers writer, and owner of Skybound, Robert Kirkman, is writing M.A.S.K. origins stories. And this previously unsuspected, unnamed comic book will be in those blind bags. Well, some of them. What will be in the others?

MASK #1 CVR R BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Various

NEW SERIES THE NEXT PHASE OF THE ENERGON UNIVERSE STARTS HERE! The world is becoming a terrifying place. Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K. — a network of specialists recruited to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment's notice, Trakker and his agents can deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts their vehicles–and their drivers–into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them… but will Trakker's own secrets jeopardize their entire mission? Powerhouse creators DAN WATTERS and PYE PARR launch the most anticipated new series of the year, where anyone–and everyone–in the Energon Universe must join the fight for humanity's survival. This is the first-ever Energon Universe blind bag program. The blind bags will include a chance to get ANY of the solicited M.A.S.K. #1 covers, A-K, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are rare SURPRISE variant covers related to the Energon Universe that can be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE covers will not be announced publicly in advance of the M.A.S.K. #1 release.

$5.99 6/10/2026

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