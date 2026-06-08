Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, nick dragotta, President Donald Trump, scott snyder

Official: Absolute Batman #20 Has Sold Over Half A Million Copies

Official: Absolute Batman #20 has sold over half a million copies to comic book stores according to Scott Snyder

Article Summary Absolute Batman #20 has officially sold over 500,000 copies to comic book stores, according to Scott Snyder.

Scott Snyder revealed the Absolute Batman #20 sales milestone during a social media exchange with critics.

Absolute Batman keeps shattering DC sales records, surpassing Batman #1 and recent DC/Marvel crossover orders.

After huge gains for issues #14, #15, and #18, Absolute Batman #20 confirms the title’s unstoppable momentum.

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta from DC Comics had orders approaching 200,000 from comic book retailers through the direct market. But that Absolute Batman #15, drawn by Jock, and featuring the origin and monstrous form of the Absolute Joker, had nearly 300,000 pre-orders. Then we reported that Absolute Batman #18 by Scott Snyder and Eric Canete had over 330,000 orders. I asked whether it would hit 400,000 by the summer for San Diego Comic-Con, and it was widely expected to top 500,000 by next year. It looks like I was a little reticent in my effervescent predictions of some mad future.

Because as part of a back-and-forth on social media between fans of Scott Snyder who don't like his opinions about President Donald Trump, and one who said that "he needs to appeal to both sides of the aisle if he wants anything he does to sell. Just complete derangement", Scott Snyder dropped the stats. We wondered if this would happen for Absolute Batman for San Diego Comic-Con, turns out it's a month and a half early. "Issue 20 sold over 500k brother. I've been the same way on here for fifteen years. Keep trying though!"

That's Absolute Batman #20, which has sold over half a million copies to comic book stores, including retailer-exclusive covers. The most-ordered DC comic book in an age, even more than the recent Batman #1, which came with a blind bag, or the recent DC/Marvel crossovers. And while the retailer-exclusive variant cover market has provided a big boost to this title, that's only part of the story. It remains the biggest-selling comic in the direct market, in pretty much every comic book shop. And sales are continuing to climb, even after DC Comics put a cap on the number of retailer-exclusive covers that could be ordered. So the next question… how long until it sells a million copies of every issue? And one thing you can say about President Trump is that he likes winners! Absolute Batman #21 is out in nine days…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything.

$4.99 6/17/2026

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