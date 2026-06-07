Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: adam warren, Juri, Matthew Weldon, Street Fighter Masters, udon

Adam Warren on Street Fighter Masters: Juri: Udon August 2026 Solicits

Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon give Street Fighter Masters: Juri a one-shot in Udon Studios' August 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon team for Street Fighter Masters: Juri, a one-shot featured in Udon’s August 2026 solicits.

Adam Warren spotlights Juri Han’s violent history, from Shadaloo tragedy to the Feng Shui Engine that fuels her power.

Street Fighter Masters: Juri pits the fan-favorite fighter against the looming return of M. Bison and the mystery of NeoJuri.

Adam Warren adds a new chapter to Juri’s Udon comics legacy, following appearances in Game Gals, Cammy, and more.

As Bleeding Cool scooped a whole month ago, in August's Udon 2026 solicits and solicitations, we get the one-shot, Street Fighter Masters: Juri, written by Adam Warren and drawn by Matthew Weldon.

Juri Han is a sadistic, thrill-seeking South Korean Taekwondo fighter from the Street Fighter video game franchise known for her chaotic personality, flashy kicks, and cybernetic left eye. Once a prodigy Taekwondo practitioner nicknamed the "Beautiful Genius." At fifteen, her life changed when her lawyer father was being targeted by Shadaloo agents. They killed her parents and severely damaged her left eye. Rescued and experimented on by Shadaloo's weapons division S.I.N., she received the Feng Shui Engine, a ki-amplifying device, implanted in her eye socket, which helped her rearrange furniture to a professional level. I'm sorry, know, I mean, it granted her superhuman speed, power, and energy manipulation, but it also amplified her vengeful and sadistic tendencies. She first appeared in the Super Street Fighter IV game, and in many since. She has also appeared in the official Street Fighter comic series from Udon, and Super Street Fighter: New Generations detailed her origin story (above). She appeared in Street Fighter Legends: Cammy ten years ago, as well as the likes of Street Fighter Shadaloo Special, Street Fighter Masters: Game Gals, Street Fighter vs. Darkstalkers and more, and got a short story spotlight in the You've Got This, Juri!, official one-page webcomics on the Street Fighter 6 site.

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS JURI #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MATTHEW WELDON

(W) Adam Warren (A/CA) Matthew Weldon

The bad girl of Street Fighter, Korean kickboxer Juri Han, gets her own one-shot special! The spectre of M.Bison rises from the grave to torment Juri once more! Plus, who or what is NeoJuri? $4.99 8/26/2026

MY STEPMOMS DAUGHTER IS MY EX TP VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Kyosuke Kamishiro (A/CA) Rei Kusakabe

"Please date me with marriage in mind!" Who is this mysterious girl that shocked the ex-couple with such a confession? While Yume was sick, a girl approached Mizuto at school. She resembled Yume from last year right down to the black-rimmed glasses and twin pigtails and she dropped a bombshell on Mizuto… What could it mean!? The intensely-sweet and tantalizing romantic comedy about the bickering couple continues in this third volume!

$14.99 8/19/2026

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