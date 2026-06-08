Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, We Were Once Men

We Were Once Men: "The Boys" Stars Crawford & Byrne Reunite for Series

The Boys stars Chace Crawford and P. J. Byrne will reunite for Prime Video and EP Jennifer Salke's new series, We Were Once Men.

Article Summary We Were Once Men reunites The Boys stars Chace Crawford and P.J. Byrne as brothers in a new Prime Video black comedy.

Created by Matt Berns and executive produced by Jennifer Salke, We Were Once Men explores male identity in collapse.

The series follows men at a radical Reclaim Retreat, where promises to transform the modern man turn sharply satirical.

The Boys connection runs deep, with Crawford and Byrne teaming again after Adam Bourke’s brutal clash with The Deep.

The last time Chace Crawford and P. J. Byrne shared the screen together on The Boys, things didn't exactly end well for Byrne's character, Adam Bourke, as he had an unfortunate accident orchestrated by Crawford's The Deep involving a lamprey. It would set off an unfortunate series of events that would lead to The Deep's downfall on the Eric Kripke Prime Video series. With the series wrapping and The Deep getting his comeuppance in the finale, it seems like the two are working together on a much more familiar setting, playing brothers on their black comedy series in We Were Once Men for Prime Video. So yes, again, The Deep is stealing Black Noir's "director," but for a different purpose.

'We Were Once Men' Reunites 'The Boys' Stars Chace Crawford and P.J. Byrne

We Were Once Men comes from Matt Berns, who's also worked on the Kripke series and its upcoming prequel Vought Rising, and former Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke, who joined the studio after The Boys was greenlit, according to Deadline. The series is described as a satirical black comedy about male identity in collapse, with Crawford and Byrne playing brothers amongst a group of men seeking to rediscover their purpose at their radical Reclaim Retreat that promises the transformation of the modern man. Crawford and Byrne join Salke, Matt Milam, Raw Bussola, Alex Dunlap, and Charleston Chambers as executive producers.

Ironically enough, Crawford's The Deep was on a series-long journey to redefine himself despite his aloofness and irredeemable nature. Not only did he sexually assault Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) as she was trying to acclimate herself to the Seven, but he was also tone deaf to the rampant toxicity and advice given to him by those who kept associating with him, including A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). The last bridge The Deep burned was with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), who saw a potential life after Vought when Bourke provided an opportunity for a role that may provide his big break. Jealous, The Deep murdered Bourke in the bathroom, and in retaliation, Noir destroyed the Vought pipeline. After the disaster, Noir brags before their podcast recording as The Deep murders him, but the damage was already done as The Deep's sea life allies revolt and threaten him with death if he dares ever to set foot into the seas again, which they carry out in The Boys finale when Starlight force-pushes him into the ocean during their beachside fight.

Crawford and Byrne worked together before joining The Boys in the 2017 thriller Eloise opposite Eliza Dushku and Brandon T. Jackson. For more, you can check out the article.

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