Posted in: BBC, Comics, Doctor Who, Titan, TV | Tagged: Circuit Breaker, dalek, Flops

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Used Unofficial Dalek Fan Art For Covers

Titan Comics solicited covers by Flops for the upcoming Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker comic book using unofficial Dalek fan art

Article Summary Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker drew scrutiny after Titan Comics solicited Flops covers featuring unofficial Dalek fan art.

Fans linked the Dalek design on the Circuit Breaker variants to James Johnson, known online as ThePrydonian.

Titan editor Jonathan Wilkins said the borrowed art was only placeholder material and would not appear on sold covers.

The Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker comic launches in July as part of a wider BBC-backed multiplatform event.

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker is a multiplatform story, a joint event from multiple licensors of Doctor Who from the BBC, including Big Finish and Titan Comics, launching at the end of the month. With Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor, teaming up with UNIT's Osgood to tackle alien artefacts wreaking havoc in the Black Archive. And it's Dalek-heavy Titan Comics tie-ins that have drawn added attention with this variant cover for the first issue by Flops.

And this is how another version of the cover by Flops looks like, from the Lunar solicitations for the comic book in question.

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker, the comic book, is written by Dan Watters and Dulce M. Montoya, with art by Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä, and colours by Valentina Bianconi, and launches in July. What really caught Doctor Who fandom's eye, however, were these covers and a Dalek design that looked suspiciously like the work of fan artist James Johnson, who posts his designs as @ThePrydonian.

And James Johnson, who posts fan designs of Daleks, took to social media to point this out, in a series of now-deleted tweets, commenting on the similarities of these covers and his own work.

Asa result of the fuss, Jonathan Wilkins, editor of the official Titan Doctor Who comic reached out to James Johnson, who deleted his previous tweets, with Johnson saying, "I've deleted my previous posts, @jdog_wilkins from Titan Comics kindly got in touch and explained the use of my fan art was purely as placeholder tests whilst they decided on which Daleks where going to be used for Circuit Breaker and will not be the ones sold/used. All water under the bridge now, thank you all those that shared which helped get the situation resolved quickly and amicably. The artist was apparently mortified those WIPs had been used and honestly meant no harm."

It's not the first time fan art has ended up released as official artwork by many a studio… at least they didn't keep a DeviantArt logo on this one. But when it comes to swiping? You have to go for the classic…

Here's the solicitations as they currently stand…

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2)

(W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi

In Adversary of the Daleks, the Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe. $6.99 7/8/2026

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #2 (OF 2)

(W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi

The Doctor Travels To The War-Ravaged World Of Skaro As She Battles The Daleks With The Fate Of Their Kaled Forebears At Stake! $6.99 8/5/2026

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