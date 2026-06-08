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Knicks/Trump, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, AEW/TNA/WWE, Trump/Knicks, Cartoon Network, Tracker, Marshals, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, and more!

Article Summary Knicks headlines lead the Daily Dispatch, from the MSG watch party cancellation to fans’ heated Trump welcome at Game 3.

NBA Finals Knicks coverage shares the spotlight with TV news on WWE, AEW, TNA, House, and The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, Tracker, and Marshals bring fresh previews and fan-focused updates to the lineup.

Also on deck: Cartoon Network buzz, 60 Minutes fallout, Tony Awards coverage, Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Boys.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW/TNA/WWE, Knicks/Trump, House, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Alex Hirsch/Cartoon Network, 60 Minutes, Tracker, Marshals, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, Tony Awards, Intimacy, The Boys, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 8th, 2026:

Rick and Morty S09E03 "Rick Fu Hustle": You've Got a Friend in Rick

TNA Releases Steve Maclin and Myla Grace From Their Contracts

NYPD, MSG Disagree on Why NBA Finals Knicks Watch Party Was Canceled

WWE Merger Trial Canceled Days Before McMahon Set to Testify

House: Hugh Laurie Pushes Back on Season 1 "Same Narrative" Critique

Bad News, Knicks Fans: NBA Finals Game 3 MSG Watch Party Canceled

Earth, Wind & Fire: Questlove's HBO Doc Debuts Tonight: Here's a Look!

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Jimmi Simpson Teases Season 3, Dillard

Nick Khan Didn't Lie About WrestleMania So Stop Saying He Lied

AEW Collision Review: Messages Sent and Received Saturday in Ohio

NBA Finals Game 3: Here's How Knicks Fans Are "Welcoming" Trump to MSG

Sadly, Gravity Falls Creator Alex Hirsch ISN'T Buying Cartoon Network

Scott Pelley on Bari Weiss, Trump & 60 Minutes: "CBS News Is On Fire"

Avatar Issues, Ghostbusters & The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles/Russell Deserve "Punisher" Treatment

Marshals Season 2: Cal-Belle Fans "Should Be Worried": Marshall-Green

Rick and Morty Season 9: Here's Our S09E03 "Rick Fu Hustle" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Debuts Tonight! Your S03E01: "Detroit" Preview

2026 Tony Awards: Act One: How to Check Out Pluto TV's Live Pre-Show

2026 Tony Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More!

Intimacy Audio Drama Reunites GOT's Headey, Williams & Waddingham

The Boys: Antony Starr Turned Homelander Prop Head Into Dog Chew Toy

The Acolyte Creator Still Up for Season 2, Talks Renewed Fan Interest

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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