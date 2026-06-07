Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Robocat

Absolute Batman Homage Limited To 15 Copies On Robocat #1

Absolute Batman Homage limited to just 15 copies in a blind bag for Cyber Action Ninja: Robocat #1, renamed Absolute Robocat

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 by Nick Dragotta gets a new homage as Cyber Action Ninja: Robocat #1 becomes Absolute Robocat.

Jim Dandy is printing just 15 Absolute Robocat copies, packed as blind bag variants alongside 15 Transformers homage editions.

Robocat #1 is an 80-page French comic mixing ninjas, cyborgs, monsters, treasure hunts, and a shonen-style sci-fi vibe.

The Ulule campaign has already smashed its €300 goal, with €1962 raised, 68 backers, and 21 days still left to run.

It's becoming one of the most homaged covers of late, Absolute Batman #1 by Nick Dragotta. An instant way to get some eyes on your comic by riffing with your own character. And in Robocat's case, renaming the comic Absolute Robocat, just for that cover…

Mathias Fourrier, also known as Jim Dandy, is a fifty-year-old comic book lover who never got a career out of comics but wanted his art featured on Bleeding Cool. And clearly, this is a very effective way to get it. He tells me, "Robocat is the title of my comics, and I just finished the first 80 pages of the first issue. It's a mix of everything I love : a bit of Transformers, Star Wars and Masters of the Universe! I have a Ulule (French kickstarter) going on for my first issue, but since it's in French, it probably won't interest your readers." Well, I will let them be the judge of that, get your Euros ready, folks! He is just printing fifteen copies of this cover, along with another fifteen with a Transformers#1 homage cover – he's going for all the hits! Welcome to… Cyber Action Ninja: Robocat.

It has currently raised €1962 against a €300 goal from 68 contributions and 21 days to go… and Robocat already has a figurine from Gégé Maquettes

"Robocat #1 is an 80-page (minimum) black and white comic book , with a few pages of color illustrations, written and drawn by Jim Dandy, with a very shonen-esque plot and spirit : action, ninjas, cyborgs, monsters, a treasure map, spaceships—that's more or less the list of ingredients in this first volume! Robocat and his associate 4-RBT work for Baron Sukumwitt , a wealthy scientist who is as cruel as he is brilliant. To satisfy his thirst for power, he is constantly searching for treasures and artifacts hidden throughout the world of ZORA (see map below). But the theft of the sacred crystal from the Black Moon Dojo will draw the wrath of a brotherhood of super-powerful ninjas, including the much-feared SKYWIND.Will Robocat manage to protect his master? Or will his mysterious past unexpectedly hinder his mission? ROBOCAT : Half cat, half cyborg, Charly seems to have forgotten everything about his past. Who he was, where he learned to fight, his childhood, and…Mina?!

4-RBT : Robocat's loyal robotic companion. They form one of the most formidable bounty-hunting duos in the galaxy. Nothing could have separated them before Mina arrived…

Mina : top secret

SkyWind : High Priestess of Ninja Arts, she's the one the Black Moon Dojo sends to retrieve the Crystal stolen by Baron Sukumwitt. She also seems to know Robocat very well! And for good reason, she's actually his… (top secret)!

Baron Sukumwitt : a brilliant scientist and treasure hunter to whom Robocat seems totally devoted…

Raffi (Grisouille) : Don't let his small size fool you, Raffi is one of the most feared bounty hunters in Zora. And if he offers you an apple, think twice!



And proof that the 80 pages of artwork are complete in inked form…

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