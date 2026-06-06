Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: B.O. Wolf, Darin S Cape, SHP Comics, Sight

A Boxer Who Sees The Future, in Sight #1 in SHP August 2026 Solicits

A boxer who can see the future coming? Sight #1 by Darin S Cape and Jack Purcell in SHP Comics' August 2026 full solicits and solicitations

SHP Comics August 2026 solicits and solicitations see the launch of Sight #1, a new comic by Darin S Cape and Jack Purcell, about a boxer who can see the future… handy in the boxing ring, but a little more frighrtening when it comes to the impending apocalypse… as well as the second issue of B. O. Wolf by Darin S Cape and Elba Niado retelling the story of Grendel and Beowulf in a modern high school…

SIGHT #1 (OF 5)

(W) Darin S Cape (A/CA) Jack Purcell

She can see the future and it isn't pretty. Angelina is an amateur boxer cursed with the ability to see events before they happen. Haunted by visions since childhood, isolated and prone to depression, she survives on the margins of society. But when her visions turn apocalyptic, Angelina is forced to confront a world on the brink of collapse. The debut of a brutal and emotionally intense sci-fi thriller.

$5.99 8/5/2026

BO WOLF #2 (OF 5)

(W) Darin S Cape (A) Elba Niado (CA) Reksa Xavi P.

The epic battle between Beowulf and Grendel comes to a thrilling close, mirrored by a tense showdown in 1980s Wisconsin. As a group of kids face a real-life bully, their fantasy game suddenly feels all too real. This action-packed conclusion explores bravery, friendship, and standing up to fear, showing readers that heroes can emerge in any world.

$5.99 8/19/2026

SHP Comics is an independent comic book publisher founded by screenwriter and documentary filmmaker Shawn Hainsworth, starting with his screenplay Woodstake, a vampire story set at the 1969 Woodstock festival, which became one of their early titles. Notable titles include Zicky, The Killing Machine, and EroTech.

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