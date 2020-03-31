Marvel Puts Comics from Disney+ Marvel Hero Project on Marvel Unlimited

Looking for something new to read while the comic industry is shut down? Marvel may not be putting out any new comics next week, but that hasn't stopped the publisher from satisfying its penchant for number one issues. Marvel's Hero Project is a show available to binge on Disney+ where Marvel celebrates young people who are heroes in their own communities by affecting positive change. In addition to highlighting these contributions to society, the gimmick of the show is that each person gets their own comic, which, naturally, is a number one issue even if there's never going to be a number two.

From a who's who of industry talent, Marvel has lined up twenty of these comics and made them all available on Marvel Unlimited, their binge-reading subscription service that you can sign up for ten bucks a month. In addition to these twenty new comics solicited below, you also get access to over 25,000 comics from Marvel's back catalog, which is actually a pretty sweet deal.

Marvel's Hero Project: What Comics You Can Now Read

Check out the solicits for all the Marvel's Hero Project comics below:

SENSATIONAL JORDAN #1

Written by Marc Sumerak with art by Kevin Sharpe (pencils), Wayne Faucher (inks), and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Inspired by her limb difference, Jordan has honed her skills as a designer and an inventor. A tireless champion for inclusivity in the industrial design community, she is giving the next generation of kids the tools to build a more accessible world.

In SENSATIONAL JORDAN #1, Jordan's comic counterpart stands up for another student named Sara, who also has a limb difference and wants to try out for cheerleading. Jordan's character shows off her own special moves then takes Sara on a trip to her laboratory at Born Just Right Headquarters to prove that being different is a positive – plus it can help other people with different needs!

INCREDIBLE ELIJAH #1

Written by Mike Raicht with art by Mario Del Pennino and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Elijah's extraordinary empathy is his super power. Speaking out to keep kids safe, he has galvanized children, adults, and those in public service to join him in his rallying cry to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

In INCREDIBLE ELIJAH #1, Elijah's gift for empathy was turned into a super power, giving him the ability to see the "auras" of other people around him and seeing their true emotions, including their sadness. He senses that a classmate of his is feeling sad, and she confesses that she's afraid to go home. Elijah encourages her to talk to someone, and she does.

UNSTOPPABLE ADONIS #1

Written by Mike Raicht with art by Kevin Sharpe (pencils), Lorenzo Ruggiero (inks), and Lee Duhig (colors)

When Adonis lost his eyesight at age five, he didn't lose his ambition to one day play professional football. Now, as a celebrated running back for his high school team, he has changed the way people see those who are visually impaired, on the field and off.

In UNSTOPPABLE ADONIS #1, Adonis's comic counterpart provides a play-by-play of how he navigates the football field using every sense he has available to him, proving that while he may not be able to see, his other senses become even sharper to pick up on what's happening on the gridiron.

HERE COMES HAILEY #1

Written by Ralph Macchio with art by Ron Lim (pencils), Scott Hanna (inks), and Guru eFX's Lee Duhig (colors)

When Hailey's grandmother started to suffer from Alzheimer's, Hailey was afraid she would lose the close bond they shared. So Hailey found a way to connect. Through the power of puzzles, Hailey teaches other kids dealing with their loved ones' dementia how to make connections for a strong family.

In HERE COMES HAILEY #1, Hailey's power to connect with others was depicted as a pink aura that started with her and her grandmother and extended to the entire nursing home community. In the story, Hailey and Ruth find their connection through the puzzles. The rest of the kids who are struggling to connect with their family members follow Hailey's example, take on her power of connection, and transform their struggle into a fun bonding experience.

MIGHTY REBEKAH #1

Written by Marc Sumerak with art by Ramon Bachs (pencils and inks) and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Rebekah is on a mission to shield others from hate, and make the world a safer, more loving place for everyone. Raising awareness for LGBTQ youth and putting herself out there as a role model for other kids has made her a hero.

In MIGHTY REBEKAH #1, Rebekah helps her fellow kids at an LGBTQ community center recover after the center is vandalized, showing them that they can only become stronger by being themselves.

MAKE WAY FOR JAHKIL #1

Written by Ralph Macchio with art by J. L. Giles (pencils and inks) and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Jahkil wanted to help the homeless people he noticed in his city, so he started distributing his Blessing Bags full of essential items. As he sets new goals to reach even more people who could use his support, Jahkil never strays from his original goal – to show people, no matter their situation, that they deserve kindness and dignity.

In MAKE WAY FOR JAHKIL #1, the young hero visits several homeless people with his Blessing Bags, striking up conversations with them, and making them realize that they matter, they are cared for, and they deserve respect. Using his super speed, he travels all over to deliver more bags and give inspirational talks to people of all ages who want to help.

DAZZLING LORELEI #1

Written by James Asmus with art by Craig Rousseau (pencils and inks) and Ian Herring (colors)

Lorelei was born with half a heart, but really, she is all heart, working tirelessly to make sure other kids like her get the cardiac care they need. With her heart hug pillows, Lorelei has been crafting care packages for other young heart patients around the world. What makes Lorelei a hero is not just her bravery through her illness, but using the power of her love to help others.

DAZZLING LORELEI #1 follows her heroic origin story, from the moments before she was born, to her surgeries and her idea to make smaller pillows for smaller patients, to her making her pillows with super-powered thread and spreading love all over the world.

BATTLIN' BRADEN #1

Written by James Asmus with art by Craig Rousseau (pencils and inks) and Andrew Crossley (colors)

Braden considers his hearing aids his superpower: when he puts them in, he feels his world comes alive. But when he learned that not everyone who is hearing impaired can afford hearing aids, he knew he had to help. Made possible through his tireless fundraising efforts, he travels across the world delivering hearing devices, witnessing how lives are transformed when the sound finally comes on.

In BATTLIN' BRADEN #1, he uses his super powered voice to reach the people who needed to listen to him the most: the people who provided his hearing aids, people watching TV who might want to help, all the way to Guatemala.

RADIANT JAYERA #1

Written Brian Smith with art by Mike Bowden

Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up "pay what you can" shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town.

In RADIANT JAYERA #1, Jayera sees a young boy in a dirty shirt being bullied, but using her super powers, she sees that he can go on to have a wonderful future. More kids approach her, sharing their dreams – Jayera tells them they can be whatever they want since they all have the potential!

SPECTACULAR SIDNEY #1

Written by Chuck Brown with art by Yvel Guichet (pencils and inks) and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Sidney fell in love with reading at a young age, but he wasn't finding a lot of stories with characters who resembled him. So, he established his Books-n-Bros club, targeted to young, African-American boys to spread his love of reading and improve literacy skills.

In SPECTACULAR SIDNEY #1, Sidney convinces his skeptical friends to come with him to the bookstore where there are stories they can relate to. From there, the super powered book takes all of them on all kinds of journeys, proving to them that reading can truly spark their imaginations.

THRILLING TOKATA #1

Written by James Asmus with art by Francesco Mobili (pencils and inks) and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Tokata is a storyteller, and a leader among the indigenous youth for whom she supports. Her work has succeeded in shining a light on the legacy of her community and she has worked hard to amplify the voices of other indigenous children by giving them the tools and platforms to tell their own stories. Now, Marvel celebrates Tokata in a story of her own, immortalized in her own comic book.

In THRILLING TOKATA #1, Tokata uses the power of her storytelling – depicted as a kind of astral projection – to teach a group of young girls about their people's resilience and strength. By the end, a crowd of people of all ages has gathered to hear her speak!

HIGH-KICKIN' IZZY #1

Written by Brian Smith with art by J. L. Giles (pencils and inks) and Carlos Lopez (colors)

Izzy loves proving people wrong. Born with a condition that stiffens her joints and limits their movement, Izzy has gone on to win four world championships in taekwondo. However, her super power is not just in her extremely hard work and dedication, but in how she teaches others the sport. It's her leadership that sets her apart as a hero, and now, she joins Marvel's Hero Project.

In HIGH-KICKIN' IZZY #1, Izzy reveals her origin story while going through her daily routine. At her dojo, she sees another student struggling and uses her super power to give him the confidence to keep going.

SOARING SEAMUS #1

Written by Chuck Brown with art by Andrea Di Vito (pencils and inks) and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Seamus wants to give back to those who serve — the men and women who are willing to risk everything to ensure his freedom. He created a fundraising organization that taps into his love of rock-climbing to raise money for the families of fallen and wounded soldiers, so they can keep climbing towards their own dreams. Seamus already is a hero, but now, he's about to become a Marvel Super Hero.

In SOARING SEAMUS #1, Seamus overhears two kids of a fallen soldier talking about how they can't afford to go to college – he springs into action, setting a goal for the "Dream of 13," enough funds for 13 scholarships. His father narrates Seamus's journey to reach his goal, and Seamus gains more power as he keeps the Gold Star families in mind while pushing himself. Holding a Folds of Honor banner high, Seamus triumphs!

DYNAMIC DANIELLA #1

Written by Paul Allor with art by Mike Bowden (pencils and inks) and Andrew Crossley (colors)

After a trip from California to build a house for a family in Mexico, Daniella decided she needed to keep building. She dedicated her time to fundraising for materials and trip costs to build more homes, with over a dozen families benefiting directly from her efforts. She's also a leader, inspiring other young people to follow in her footsteps. Now, Marvel recognizes her as a true Super Hero.

In DYNAMIC DANIELLA #1, Daniella's "strength of character" was turned it into physical strength, giving Daniella's comic counterpart the ability to lift all the building supplies that would create a family's new home. Not only could Daniella lift planks of wood, her power spread to lift the spirits of the people working around her as well as the families she helped.

ROVING ROBBIE #1

Written by Brian Smith with art by David Baldeon (pencils and inks) and Rachelle Rosenberg (colors)

Robbie has a strong connection to nature, and through his journey visiting over 100 of America's national monuments, he realized that they must be protected. He created a virtual reality (VR) tour of these monuments, and visits schools to share his travels and his stories. Using VR technology to transport the next generation to these special places, he hopes to instill a sense of purpose to protect these sites for the future.

In ROVING ROBBIE #1, Robbie's passion combined with his virtual reality tours became the ability to teleport, just like Nightcrawler! In the comic, that's just what Robbie's counterpart does. While giving a talk to a classroom full of curious kids, Robbie teleports all of them to several National Parks, explaining why the parks need to be protected.

GENESIS THE AMAZING ANIMAL ALLY #1

Written by Leah Williams with art by Mario Del Pennino (pencils and inks) and Rachelle Rosenberg (colors)

Genesis is a fierce champion for the care and safekeeping of all kinds of creatures, and her volunteerism is inspiring others to follow her lead. She dedicates her time volunteering to help protect all kinds of animals, ensuring they are provided with safe environments and receive proper care when they are in need. Now, Marvel recognizes her compassion and service as she becomes a member of Marvel's Hero Project.

In GENESIS THE AMAZING ANIMAL ALLY #1, Genesis discovers that she has the ability to communicate with animals, and she senses that something is wrong with the livestock on a nearby farm. She rushes over there with her dad, who helps her rescue them from a terrifying flood!

SUPERIOR SALVADOR #1

Written by Chuck Brown with art by Mike Bowden (pencils), Roberto Poggi (inks), and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

Salvador knew he was one of the lucky people in Puerto Rico whose power wasn't terribly affected by Hurricane Maria but couldn't understand why it was taking so long to help those who were not as fortunate. So he put a plan into action to raise money to buy and distribute solar-powered lamps to families on the island still living in darkness. For these heroic acts, he's a true Marvel Super Hero.

In SUPERIOR SALVADOR #1, Salvador is inspired to bring light to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, flying door-to-door providing his lights – and hope. In the final panel, Salvador soars over an illuminated village.

GENIUS GITANJALI #1

Written by Brian Smith with art by Mario Del Pennino

When Gitanjali discovered there were people living without clean water, she was determined to find a solution. Through trial and error, and an extensive search for a lab that would allow a middle-schooler access, Gitanjali invented a device that could test for contaminants in water. Spurred on to create new tools that benefit others, her blend of kindness and a desire to use her unique skills in science for good is what makes her a hero.

In GENIUS GITANJALI #1, we meet Gitanjali's comic counterpart deep underwater, wearing a diving suit that allows her to not just detect water contamination but remedy that problem on the spot, leaving the water clean before it reaches the people who need it.

ASTONISHING AUSTIN #1

Written by Brian Smith with art by J. L. Giles (pencils and inks) and Rachelle Rosenberg (colors)

Austin knows from personal experience what it's like when food is scarce. It was during one of those times when he decided to grab a handful of beans and plant a garden. As his garden grew, he invited his community to pick what they wanted. Word spread and nearby farmers and volunteers came to help him work the soil and now, this local hero has shown an entire city how to sow the seeds of hope and reap the literal fruits of their labor.

ASTONISHING AUSTIN #1 begins when Austin's garden is vandalized. He shows the people around him that he can overcome the setback with his power to rise above it and grow a brand new garden for everyone, bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to a community that previously lacked access to nutritious foods.

HIGH-FLYIN' HAILEY #1

Written by Paul Allor with art by Francesco Mobili (pencils and inks) and Chris Sotomayor (colors)

When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy's ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family's finances, she leapt into action. With help from her parents and community, Hailey founded a kids' organization to provide community outreach and support for families living with epilepsy like hers. Now, Marvel has made her a true Super Hero, immortalized in her very own comic book.

In HIGH-FLYIN' HAILEY #1, Hailey has the gift of flight, a way to translate her power of lifting others up in their efforts to give back. Hailey's power of empathy was also turned into a super power. The comic recounts the origin story of Hailey and Livy, their connection, and how everything Hailey touched had the power to lift others up and inspire them to give back too – and also be heroes themselves.