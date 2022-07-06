Marvel Rewrites The Origin Of Captain America's Shield (Spoilers)

In the first issue of Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #1, we got a look at the Forge, seemingly those who created his famous shield.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

Though it seems to have dropped the adamantium-vibranium alloy aspect, in favour of steel-vibranium.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

But fighting against a new foe, with tendrils across the world and history, and intentionally teasing and baiting Captain America and his friends, it is possible that these people owe their origins to the creation of that shield.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

Dubbed "The Century Game", Bucky is also trying to play, and keeping secrets from Steve Rogers over what is actually going down.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

In today's Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #2, Steve Rogers and his gang have identified a number of times and locations from the codes being sent to them, orders and movements being issued to a number of code names.

… but one stands out.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

Who is The Machine, what is the Forge, and what does that have to do with the creation of Captain America's shield?

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

So we have some new names for the Official Handbook. Dr David Agboje, as seen in the opening of issue 1, designer of the shield. Previously metallurgist Myron Maclain had taken the credit for the "accident" around how the shield was forged. But it was always a dodgy story lacking in detail.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield
Captain America #303

But pursuing The Forge, Captain America just has to ask around.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

On arrival, The Tithed defending the place – and attacking Steve Rogers – come from all over. And we get to meet those names in the coded orders, The Machine, The Money, The Power, Love and The Revolution. Seemingly from Africa, Atlantis, all over the place…

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

Still, at least Captain America found the right place.

Captain America Pursues Those Who Created His Shield

Now, who would wield, or build, a shield that big? Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #2 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Carmen Carnero, is published today.

