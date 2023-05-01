A Very New Look For the Super-Sons in Jon Kent: Adventures Of Superman Adventures Of Superman #3 suggests a possible way forward for the Super-Sons, with another, older Damian Wayne from another reality.

The Super-Sons were originally created by Bob Haney and Dick Dillin, spinning out of Superman and Batman stories, and first appeared in World's Finest Comics #215 in 1972, as the sons of Superman and Batman, Superman Jr. was Clark Kent Jr. and Batman Jr. was Bruce Wayne Jr. as college-aged young superheroes from the future, another timeline or an algorithm hypothesis. The identities of their mothers were never revealed, and they behaved in the manner of brothers, sharing the burden of being the eldest male son of the biggest name superheroes in the world.

In 2017, DC Comics created a very different version of the Super-Sons. With the characters Damian Wayne, the twelve-year-old son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, and Jonathan Kent, the ten-year-old son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. The Adventures of the Super Sons with Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason were incredibly popular, and the two became best friends, again dealing with their respective legacies. The storyline was junked when Brian Bendis was recruited to write the Superman comic books, and gave Jon Kent a storyline that aged him up to the age of 17, destroying the Super-Sons dynamic rather. Things could never be the same again.

However, tomorrow's Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #3 suggests a possible way forward for the Super-Sons, with another, older Damian Wayne from another reality, who has a certain Redwing look about him…

Is this the Damian Wayne of our future as well? Keep an eye on this one…

