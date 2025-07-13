Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, doug ramsey

Spoilers For This Week's X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 And What It Means

Spoilers For This Week's X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 And What It Means.. that is of course as long as you can buy a copy.

Article Summary Doug Ramsey is transformed into Revelation, Apocalypse’s heir, gaining powerful new mental abilities.

X-Men: Age Of Revelation launches, suspending regular X-titles and reshaping the mutant universe.

Revelation’s rise brings a utopian mutant society with darker undertones of mind control and domination.

The new event explores rebellion, moral boundaries, and the consequences of absolute mutant power.

In the X-Men: Heir Of Apocalypse last year, the New Mutant and Friend of Warlock and Krakoa, and wife of Arakki warrior Bel The Blood Moon, Doug Ramsey was selected to be Apocalypse's heir named Revelation. And was transformed by Apocalypse into his new form. But it wasn't always going to be this way.

In his new Substack, X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort says "HEIR OF APOCALYPSE had been started by the previous editorial team —it was conceived on their watch, and they hired the creative team. But it fell to us to execute most of it. And this meant deciding on which of the assorted involved characters would become the titular heir. This was made more complicated by the fact that we were also setting up the new books, and so already had certain characters earmarked for other titles and other roles. In terms of the options that were left to us, Doug seemed to make for the most interesting choice. And I was pretty adamant that if we were going to make this large of a change to any X-Character, that I wanted it to be followed up on, rather than becoming one of those developments that were kicked to the curb just as soon as they happened. Jed [McKay] was game to follow up on those developments, though, and so they became a part of our ongoing X-MEN plans—as you're beginning to see now."

In the recent X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, we met the new look Doug Ramsey living his best life with Bel The Blood Moon and Warlock.With Doug Ramsey, who is now known as Revelation, courtesy of being remade by Apocalypse and named as his heir. With all that this entails. And leaving him racked with worry against the world.

And gaining new powers in the process, to add to his super-translation skills that saw him communicate directly with Krakoa during the Age Of Krakoa. Now it seems he has the ability to command others mentally.

Mind reading, mind control, and married to an Arrakii warrior woman who throws him out of windows. Then we learned about the upcoming Age Of Revelation, imn the fashoion of Age Of Apocalypse, set in the future. But we have already seen in, in last year's Timeslide 2024… remember? With a Warlock as a Roman Centurion figure.

With Bronze, as seen in Exceptional X-Men, grown up quite a bit. War-Lock drones, Doug Ramsey as teh ruling heir of Apocalypse. Aftewr all, if he can hack evberyone's minds and make them do and think what he wants, what kind of world would he make? And that, folks is the X-Men: Age of Revelation. It begins this Wednesday in X-Men: Age of Revelation is your comic store managed to snag a copy.

Just like Age Of Apocalypse, all the regular X-Men titles will be suspended, renamed and renumbered, and some other Marvel titles as well, giving us Amazing X-Men, Unbreakable X-Men, Expatriate X-Men, Radioactive Spider-Man, X-Vengers, Iron and Frost, Binary, Longshots, Sinister's Six, Cloak And Dagger, Omega Reds, Undead-Pool, The Lost Wolverine, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth, Rogue Storm, X-Men: Book Of Revelation

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

And with the first main full issue out in October, X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture #1…

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It's a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

Jed MacKay says "Enter… the Age of Revelation! I'm extremely excited to be at the center of this event — we're traveling to the alien future of the Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one. We've been exploring a whole world, and it's been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own!" Well, you've made it this far, boys and girls, how about an actual spoiler for X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 out on Wednesday?

Well, is you recall, this is how X-Men #19 ended…

So Doug Ramsey makes it to the X-Men with Bel and Warlock. It leads to Doug Ramsey needing more power to boost his own to become what he needs to be, and if that means busting out Fabian Cortez, mutangt power enchancer, out of a SHIELD jail then so be it. Even if X-Men team leader Cyclops thinks otherwise.

Until he doesn't anymore. And it means Doug Ramsey is crossing the line with his power, into control, coercion, slavery and the like. And once crossed?

Doug Ramsey can never go back. And neither can the world. One World Under Revelation? It's One World Under Doug Ramsey now.

