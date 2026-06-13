Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 13th of June 2026

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Maybe you should go buy that thing.

Published
by
|
Comments

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel Next Month, And Manhwa Next Year
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

      1. KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
      2. Cyberpunk 2077 Releases Official Valentino Thermal Katana Replica
      3. Marvel September 2026 Official Solicits For Avengers Armageddon Event
      4. Marvel Teases An Ultimate Universe Future For Doctor Doom & The X-Men
      5. Vector Prime Protects Time in Transformers: Age of the Primes
      6. Take Down Spider-Man with New Marvel Legends Green Goblin Figure
      7. Jonathan Hickman Has Never Written Batman, But He Thinks Like Him….
      8. A Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #2 With David Colton
      9. Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman Variants For SDCC
      10. Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game Drops Free Quickstart

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Erik Per Sullivan not returning to the Malcolm in the Middle revival

Erik Per Sullivan Not Returning in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2025
Screencap, Malcolm In The Middle
      1. Malcolm in the Middle: Bryan Cranston on Sullivan Passing on Revival
      2. H2SH: Batman #162 & 163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Will Be Two Months Late
      3. 616 Day Identifies A Moment That Began The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
      4. How You Know You're Reading A Kevin Smith Spider-Man Comic (Spoilers)
      5. Reacher Season 4 Adapting "Gone Tomorrow"? Sure Seems Like It
      6. Teen Titans GO! Season 10 Set to Unleash More Animated Madness
      7. TOLDJA: Imperial War: Exiles & Imperial War: Nova – Centurion
      8. Gail Simone Definition Of "Fridge" Now In Merriam-Webster Dictionary
      9. Aquaman #6 Spoiler Reveal Will Lead Into The Next Big DC Comics Event
      10. Mark Waid Rewrites That Zack Snyder Pa Kent/Superman Scene (Spoilers)
      11. Worth A Shot, A New YA Graphic Novel By Pocket Peaches' Dora Wang
      12. A Graphic Novel About Juneteenth, From The Publishers Of Gender Queer
      13. Ignition Press Sign Up Comics Distribution With Penguin Random House
      14. TOLDJA: Dan Watters and Morgan Beem on IDW's Twilight Zone
      15. Growing Together by Botticelli's Apprentice's Ursula Murray Husted
      16. When Kevin Smith Writes Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 12th June 2025

LITG two years ago, Batman #149

Bleeding Cool's Batman #149 Preview

And everything else I wrote (or had published) yesterday.

LITG three years ago, Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse

Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse in the Daily LITG 13th June 2023
Comics industry recommended pay levels in 1978
      1. Creators Tell Tales Of Comics Industry Use And Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe
      2. Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy Crossovers; Jax's Trade for Bobby Goes South
      3. #ComicsBrokeMe Stories- A DC Comics Special
      4. Marvel Settles Creator Copyright Lawsuits – But Not Steve Ditko
      5. What If The Joker Were Mark Millar's Nemesis? (Batman Inc Spoilers)
      6. A Long Wait Between Green Lantern #2 &#038; #3 Because Of Knight Terrors
      7. Daniel Warren Johnson's 1:100 Variant Cover For Void Rivals #1
      8. Justified Star Walton Goggins Discusses Final Raylan/Boyd Scene & More
      9. Welcome To Showside's Ian McGinty Dies, Aged Only 38
      10. SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
      11. When Green Lantern Looks Like A Jonathan Hickman Comic (Spoilers)
      12. Zealot Is Coming To Birds Of Prey… But Which One? (Spoilers)
      13. Robert Kirkman Will Talk "Void Rivals" At Third Eye Comics
      14. Weaponising Family Deadnaming In Spirit World #2 (Spoilers)
      15. #ComicsBrokeMe in the Daily LITG 12th of June 2023

LITG four years ago, Finishing American Gods

Cover image for AMERICAN GODS JACKS CROCODILE BAR PINT GLASS SET (JUL180517)
Dark Horse Comics PR
      1. American Gods: Gaiman and Whittle Agree: It's Time to #FinishTheStory
      2. 3 Years Ago Rob Liefeld Predicted DC's Collapse – LITG 12th June 2022
      3. Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Complete Expansion Review
      4. Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Research Day Features Boosted Shinies Today
      5. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Our Theory About Eddie's Upside Down Song
      6. The Penguin To 'Occupy Gotham' As 'Woke' Terrorist (Batman Spoilers)
      7. Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis
      8. Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy To Double-Date With Vixen & Elle
      9. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2022
      10. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Questions: Constantine, Death, More
      11. Jurassic World Dominion Ending Did Not Consider The Implications
      12. Andor: Fiona Shaw Names Character, Discusses "Socially Realist" Series
      13. When DC Sued Fox for Copying Batman #1 in Mystery Men #14, at Auction
      14. Thor, God of Thunder Goes to War in Weird Comics #2, Up for Auction
      15. Batman Beats Fortnite, Flashpoint & Dark Crisis In BC Bestseller List
      16. Jack Kamen's Tangi in Dagar, Desert Hawk #15, Up for Auction
      17. The Ric Flair Comic That Was From Scout Comics But Now May Not Be
      18. PrintWatch: Fox & Hare & Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer
      19. Penguin Random House Takes All Disney Book Sales As Well As Marvel
      20. 3 Years Ago Rob Liefeld Predicted DC's Collapse – LITG 12th June 2022

LITG five years ago – Westworld's Prodigal Son

Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021
Westworld PR
      1. Westworld: Prodigal Son Star Reportedly Joining Season 4 Cast
      2. Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
      3. Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
      4. Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
      5. Lunar To Distribute Marvel Comics To Comic Stores Next Year
      6. Star Wars Fan Vote Republic Trooper Figure Deploys With Hasbro
      7. Batman Takes To The Streets With A New McFarlane Toys Batcycle
      8. WandaVision Fans, Marvel Confirms: Darkhold Is Happening In September
      9. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
      10. Green Lantern Fights Dawnbreaker With New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Set
      11. The Marstonesque Science of Wonder Woman's Baroness Paula von Gunther
      12. When Professor X Woke Up In Bondage Gear- Original Artwork at Auction
      13. Arthur Adams Longshot and Michael Jackson Original Artwork at Auction
      14. Dale Keown's Incredible Original Hulk & Wolverine Artwork at Auction
      15. Jim Lee's X-Men, WildCATS and Punisher Original Artwork at Auction
      16. Trese: The Time She Teamed Up with Wolverine and Batman
      17. The Strange Debut of Wonder Woman's Circe Up for Auction
      18. Lunar To Distribute Marvel Comics To Comic Stores Next Year
      19. Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
      20. Transformers Shattered Glass – The Daily LITG, 12th June 2021

LITG six years ago, Eric Stephenson on DC Comics

It must be said that Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson's written assault against DC Comics, leaked to Bleeding Cool five years ago and followed up everywhere, must have been particularly hard for DC publisher Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, to read. And was probably the true intended audience.

      1. "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
      2. Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
      3. One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
      4. DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
      5. The Mandalorian and The Child Go 10" With New Funko Pop
      6. When Harley Quinn Had Her Killing Joke Moment in Birds Of Prey
      7. Dennis O'Neil, Comic Book Legend, Dies at 81
      8. When Rob Liefeld Predicted Collapse of DC – Daily LITG 12th June 2020
      9. Marvel Launches New Iron Man #1 by Christopher Cantwell and CAFU
      10. Batman Gets a Memorial Statue from Beast Kingdom

LITG seven years ago, Rob Liefeld on DC Comics

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics and the Image Comics that never happened, if it was there at all.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

      • Frank Cirocco, founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion.
      • Brett Breeding, inker, co-creator of Doomsday.
      • Jerry Whitworth, comics archivist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.