Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 13th of June 2026

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Maybe you should go buy that thing.

Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Erik Per Sullivan not returning to the Malcolm in the Middle revival

LITG two years ago, Batman #149

And everything else I wrote (or had published) yesterday.

LITG three years ago, Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse

LITG four years ago, Finishing American Gods

LITG five years ago – Westworld's Prodigal Son

LITG six years ago, Eric Stephenson on DC Comics

It must be said that Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson's written assault against DC Comics, leaked to Bleeding Cool five years ago and followed up everywhere, must have been particularly hard for DC publisher Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, to read. And was probably the true intended audience.

LITG seven years ago, Rob Liefeld on DC Comics

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics and the Image Comics that never happened, if it was there at all.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Frank Cirocco , founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion.

, founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion. Brett Breeding , inker, co-creator of Doomsday.

, inker, co-creator of Doomsday. Jerry Whitworth, comics archivist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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