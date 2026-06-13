Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 13th of June 2026
Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Maybe you should go buy that thing.
Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, again. Indeed, it seems to have been the most popular article of the entire year. Maybe you should go buy that thing. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
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- KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
- Cyberpunk 2077 Releases Official Valentino Thermal Katana Replica
- Marvel September 2026 Official Solicits For Avengers Armageddon Event
- Marvel Teases An Ultimate Universe Future For Doctor Doom & The X-Men
- Vector Prime Protects Time in Transformers: Age of the Primes
- Take Down Spider-Man with New Marvel Legends Green Goblin Figure
- Jonathan Hickman Has Never Written Batman, But He Thinks Like Him….
- A Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #2 With David Colton
- Jim Lee's Absolute Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman Variants For SDCC
- Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game Drops Free Quickstart
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And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
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- Everything Comes Up Clayface For DC Comics In July Ahead Of The Film
- Titan Publish Crashed Comic Set In Caitlin Rozakis' Dreadful Universe
- How Lionsgate Made The Housemaid Into UK Box Office Christmas Hit
- Heather Antos Really Wants To Do A Fallout Comic, But Bethesda Doesn't
- Bananaman Gets A New Origin In 2027 In A New Beano Graphic Novel Deal
- Romantic Cozy Fantasy Graphic Novel Debut, Lemon Green by Shaz Mohseni
- Kpop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 12th of June 2026
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LITG one year ago, Erik Per Sullivan not returning to the Malcolm in the Middle revival
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- Malcolm in the Middle: Bryan Cranston on Sullivan Passing on Revival
- H2SH: Batman #162 & 163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Will Be Two Months Late
- 616 Day Identifies A Moment That Began The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- How You Know You're Reading A Kevin Smith Spider-Man Comic (Spoilers)
- Reacher Season 4 Adapting "Gone Tomorrow"? Sure Seems Like It
- Teen Titans GO! Season 10 Set to Unleash More Animated Madness
- TOLDJA: Imperial War: Exiles & Imperial War: Nova – Centurion
- Gail Simone Definition Of "Fridge" Now In Merriam-Webster Dictionary
- Aquaman #6 Spoiler Reveal Will Lead Into The Next Big DC Comics Event
- Mark Waid Rewrites That Zack Snyder Pa Kent/Superman Scene (Spoilers)
- Worth A Shot, A New YA Graphic Novel By Pocket Peaches' Dora Wang
- A Graphic Novel About Juneteenth, From The Publishers Of Gender Queer
- Ignition Press Sign Up Comics Distribution With Penguin Random House
- TOLDJA: Dan Watters and Morgan Beem on IDW's Twilight Zone
- Growing Together by Botticelli's Apprentice's Ursula Murray Husted
- When Kevin Smith Writes Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 12th June 2025
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LITG two years ago, Batman #149
And everything else I wrote (or had published) yesterday.
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- Bleeding Cool's Batman #149 Preview – A New Robin For Gotham
- Star Wars: Andor Shooting at Old Bank Of England Buildings in Bristol
- Going To The UK Premiere Of Inside Out 2 Tonight – All The Feels
- The Remains Of Krakoa As X-Men Fill In Until From The Ashes (Spoilers)
- Humanoids First English Publication of Caza's Arkadi & The Lost Titan
- Who Is Running From Who In Today's Blood Hunt Comics? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics' Super Son #1 in Absolute Power September 2024 Solicits
- Captain America Speeches In Today's Blood Hunt – A Ukraine Parallel?
- The Differences Between Blood Hunt #3 And Red Band Edition (Spoilers)
- SCOOP: Jamie S. Rich, Editor-In-Chief of IDW, Quits For Something New
- Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men Vs Social Media & Smartphones (Spoilers)
- Batman And Robin's Big Bad in the Daily LITG, 12th of June, 2024
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LITG three years ago, Tales Of Comics Industry Use & Abuse
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- Creators Tell Tales Of Comics Industry Use And Abuse #ComicsBrokeMe
- Mayans MC/Sons of Anarchy Crossovers; Jax's Trade for Bobby Goes South
- #ComicsBrokeMe Stories- A DC Comics Special
- Marvel Settles Creator Copyright Lawsuits – But Not Steve Ditko
- What If The Joker Were Mark Millar's Nemesis? (Batman Inc Spoilers)
- A Long Wait Between Green Lantern #2 & #3 Because Of Knight Terrors
- Daniel Warren Johnson's 1:100 Variant Cover For Void Rivals #1
- Justified Star Walton Goggins Discusses Final Raylan/Boyd Scene & More
- Welcome To Showside's Ian McGinty Dies, Aged Only 38
- SCOOP: Transformers & GI Joe at Image Comics In Void Rivals #1
- When Green Lantern Looks Like A Jonathan Hickman Comic (Spoilers)
- Zealot Is Coming To Birds Of Prey… But Which One? (Spoilers)
- Robert Kirkman Will Talk "Void Rivals" At Third Eye Comics
- Weaponising Family Deadnaming In Spirit World #2 (Spoilers)
- #ComicsBrokeMe in the Daily LITG 12th of June 2023
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LITG four years ago, Finishing American Gods
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- American Gods: Gaiman and Whittle Agree: It's Time to #FinishTheStory
- 3 Years Ago Rob Liefeld Predicted DC's Collapse – LITG 12th June 2022
- Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Complete Expansion Review
- Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Research Day Features Boosted Shinies Today
- Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Our Theory About Eddie's Upside Down Song
- The Penguin To 'Occupy Gotham' As 'Woke' Terrorist (Batman Spoilers)
- Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy To Double-Date With Vixen & Elle
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2022
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Questions: Constantine, Death, More
- Jurassic World Dominion Ending Did Not Consider The Implications
- Andor: Fiona Shaw Names Character, Discusses "Socially Realist" Series
- When DC Sued Fox for Copying Batman #1 in Mystery Men #14, at Auction
- Thor, God of Thunder Goes to War in Weird Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Batman Beats Fortnite, Flashpoint & Dark Crisis In BC Bestseller List
- Jack Kamen's Tangi in Dagar, Desert Hawk #15, Up for Auction
- The Ric Flair Comic That Was From Scout Comics But Now May Not Be
- PrintWatch: Fox & Hare & Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer
- Penguin Random House Takes All Disney Book Sales As Well As Marvel
- 3 Years Ago Rob Liefeld Predicted DC's Collapse – LITG 12th June 2022
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LITG five years ago – Westworld's Prodigal Son
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- Westworld: Prodigal Son Star Reportedly Joining Season 4 Cast
- Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
- Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
- Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
- Lunar To Distribute Marvel Comics To Comic Stores Next Year
- Star Wars Fan Vote Republic Trooper Figure Deploys With Hasbro
- Batman Takes To The Streets With A New McFarlane Toys Batcycle
- WandaVision Fans, Marvel Confirms: Darkhold Is Happening In September
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- Green Lantern Fights Dawnbreaker With New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Set
- The Marstonesque Science of Wonder Woman's Baroness Paula von Gunther
- When Professor X Woke Up In Bondage Gear- Original Artwork at Auction
- Arthur Adams Longshot and Michael Jackson Original Artwork at Auction
- Dale Keown's Incredible Original Hulk & Wolverine Artwork at Auction
- Jim Lee's X-Men, WildCATS and Punisher Original Artwork at Auction
- Trese: The Time She Teamed Up with Wolverine and Batman
- The Strange Debut of Wonder Woman's Circe Up for Auction
- Lunar To Distribute Marvel Comics To Comic Stores Next Year
- Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
- Transformers Shattered Glass – The Daily LITG, 12th June 2021
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LITG six years ago, Eric Stephenson on DC Comics
It must be said that Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson's written assault against DC Comics, leaked to Bleeding Cool five years ago and followed up everywhere, must have been particularly hard for DC publisher Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, to read. And was probably the true intended audience.
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- "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
- Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
- One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
- DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
- The Mandalorian and The Child Go 10" With New Funko Pop
- When Harley Quinn Had Her Killing Joke Moment in Birds Of Prey
- Dennis O'Neil, Comic Book Legend, Dies at 81
- When Rob Liefeld Predicted Collapse of DC – Daily LITG 12th June 2020
- Marvel Launches New Iron Man #1 by Christopher Cantwell and CAFU
- Batman Gets a Memorial Statue from Beast Kingdom
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LITG seven years ago, Rob Liefeld on DC Comics
We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics and the Image Comics that never happened, if it was there at all.
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- Rob Liefeld Quits Twitter Following DC Tweet Controversy
- Rob Liefeld Leaks DC Plans for Image Crossover, Disses Management Again
- Today's Major X #5 Makes Uncanny X-Men #201 Even Weirder (Major Spoilers)
- DC Launches 'Gotham City Monsters' with Frankenstein, Killer Croc, Lady Clayface, Orca, I Vampire – But No Poison Ivy
- King Thor: A New Thor #1 by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in September
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Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
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- Frank Cirocco, founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion.
- Brett Breeding, inker, co-creator of Doomsday.
- Jerry Whitworth, comics archivist
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If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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