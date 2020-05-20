13 Reasons Why Season 4 Trailer: Someone Knows the Truth About Monty

The impact of Hannah's (Katherine Langford) death sent ripple effects across three seasons of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, creating layers of secrets and lies that resulted in a near-school shooting, the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), and the framing of Monty (Timothy Granaderos) for the murder that would result in his death. To say that the students of Liberty High have suffered for their secrets would be an understatement. Now that we've seen the official trailer for the fourth season, it's pretty clear that our soon-to-be-graduates will be forced to face the consequences for their actions when the final 10 episodes debut on June 5. It starts with someone making a very public declaration that they know the truth, and it might just end with Clay (Dylan Minnette) needing to reveal the truth:

13 Reasons Why season 4: In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

The final season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why includes Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Gary Sinise, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino, and Jan Luis Castellanos. Justin Prentice and Timothy Granaderos are set to make appearances during the final season. Created by series showrunner Brian Yorkey, the series is also executive produced by Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Goman.

Last summer, Netflix and Yorkey announced, in conjunction with a number of health and human service organizations, the decision to edit the realistic depiction of Hannah's suicide. The streaming giant explained what lead to the decision: "We've heard from many young people that '13 Reasons Why' encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time. As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one."