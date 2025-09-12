Posted in: A24, TV | Tagged: a24, texas chainsaw massacre

A24 Wins Texas Chainsaw Massacre Rights; Series In the Works

A24 has won the rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise and will look to carve out its own history with a television series.

Article Summary A24 secures rights to Texas Chainsaw Massacre and plans a horror TV series adaptation.

First project will be developed by JT Mollner, Roy Lee, and Glen Powell (Powell isn't starring).

The franchise has seen mixed success, with A24 aiming for a fresh, deeper story focus in the series.

Horror fans can expect a new take on Leatherface’s family and the series’ terrifying legacy.

A24 has won the rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. After months of speculation, Deadline reports that the studio had the winning bid. Their first project will be a series from JT Mollner, Roy Lee, and Glen Powell. Powell is not expected to star, however. While not final yet, it is all but done according to their reporting. This is not the only mega-popular horror franchise with a project lined up at A24, as the studio is filming Friday The 13th series Crystal Lake as we speak.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Series Could Work

The franchise that A24 is taking over used to be one of the most respected in Hollywood. The original is considered one of the best horror films ever made, and the second one has a devoted fan-following. In 2003, Michael Bay produced a remake that was incredibly successful and holds up to this day, but from that spawned a bunch of truly terrible sequels, prequels, and everything in between, capped off by the last entry in the franchise that was released by Netflix in 2022. It has lain dormant since, and rightfully so.

The right people need to be behind this kind of horror; it cannot be just a straight slasher film. The fans of the property see right through that, and it is why none of the attempts in the last 23 years have succeeded like that remake did. I think A24 is on to something with a series, nobody has really dived deep into the terrifying family Leatherface is so close to, and there is a lot of story to mine there. Hell, they really have nowhere to go but up on this one, and if they carve out their own legacy with the franchise, horror fans will howl with approval. We will have much more on this as it is released.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!