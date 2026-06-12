Posted in: Movies, Review, Universal | Tagged: Disclosure Day, emily blunt, steven spielberg, universal

Disclosure Day Review: Spielberg Gives Us One Last Special Message

Disclosure Day is Steven Spielberg's most suspenseful and funny film in some time. This is summer moviegoing at its finest.

Article Summary Disclosure Day is Steven Spielberg at his best: suspenseful, funny, heartfelt, and built for peak summer moviegoing.

Emily Blunt leads a stellar cast with career-best work, bringing electric energy to Spielberg’s most personal film in years.

Disclosure Day balances big action, sharp humor, and emotional weight, with standout chases and a powerful final act.

Spielberg closes Disclosure Day with a timely message of empathy, wonder, and humanity that lands with real force.

Disclosure Day arrives in the summer movie season at the perfect time. Riding a wave of goodwill at the box office, Steven Spielberg unleashes one of his most beautiful films to date, and a timely one at that. Full of exceptional performances, chief among them Emily Blunt's best work to date, the film plays like the most personal interview Spielberg can give at this point in his life. It is a tad too long and could use a better edit in the middle, but the last 20 minutes will leave you breathless and shaking your head in a way only Spielberg can.

Disclosure Day Is A Great Summer Movie

The marketing for this one has been very confusing. It should be noted that nothing from the third act was revealed until the last minute, as this one relied on the strength of the Spielberg name to sell it. That could have backfired on Universal, as the last month or so at the box office has shown that the new generation of moviegoers is ready to embrace new voices. But they knew what they had and smartly invited the audience into the world of Disclosure Day through the man who made it.

This is the Spielberg that we have fallen for over these decades. A heavy subject matter, presented with a twinge of wonder and a lot of humor. Seriously, this film is much funnier than you would expect, much like a Jurassic Park in that way. Which makes sense, as he is teaming up with that film's writer, David Koepp, for this one. This is the fifth time they have worked together, none bigger than Jurassic Park. This film is much more grounded and less fantastic, given the subject matter. We jump right into it from the opening scene and don't let up until the screen goes black. In between, Spielberg conveys that we need to hold onto each other and that leading with empathy and compassion is more important than ever. It is a powerful message, and one that feels more urgent because he is the one telling us. While Disclosure Day is full of laughs, it is also the most suspenseful film Spielberg has made in years. There are so many action scenes that stand out, it is hard to nail down just one. He is in his bag, especially with the car chase scenes. They are shot with a keen eye and a refreshing visual style that keeps the focus on the action.

The actors certainly seem to be having fun. Blunt has never been better, and turns in a performance that should be remembered for some time. All of the leads are fantastic- Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo are having the time of their lives. But it is Blunt that crackles with energy every time she is on screen. This is her movie the second her character appears on screen.

At 79 years old, we don't know how many films we may have left from Spielberg. As the final moments unfold and the final message he wants us to take from the film becomes clear, the emotions built over the last two and a half hours give way to a sadness that this filmmaker, who has given us so much, might not have much left to give. Fittingly, Disclosure Day is one of his most beautiful films, and who better to present us with how we should react to the answer to the ultimate question? If there is other life in this universe, I would like to think we can all agree that our ambassador should be Steven Spielberg.

Disclosure Day Review by Jeremy Konrad 8 / 10 Disclosure Day is summer moviegoing at its finest. Steven Spielberg gives us a timely message wrapped up in one of his most suspenseful and funny films in years.

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