Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Ben Young, stephen king, The Bazaar Of Bad Dreams

Stephen King Story Mister Yummy To Get Feature Film Adaptation

Yet another Stephen King story is becoming a film. Mister Yummy will be directed by young filmmaker Ben Young.

Article Summary Stephen King short story Mister Yummy is getting a feature film adaptation, adding to the long list of King projects.

Ben Young will direct Stephen King’s Mister Yummy and is shaping the script with writer Troy Abruzzise.

Young says Stephen King inspired him early on and calls Mister Yummy a creepy, moving, character-driven story.

Mister Yummy follows an assisted living resident haunted by visions, buried secrets, and a supernatural unraveling.

Stephen King is getting another one of his stories adapted into a feature film. Ben Young has been tapped to direct Mister Yummy, a short story collected in the book The Bazaar of Bad Dreams by King. Young is working with writer Troy Abruzzise on the adaptation. "Stephen King was one of the first authors I ever read religiously, so getting to work on something that came from his imagination is a genuine honor," Young said to Deadline. "What I love about Mister Yummy is that the horror is inseparable from the humanity. It's creepy, moving, character-driven, and exactly the kind of movie I'd line up to see. It's also the first feature I'll direct that I've also written on since Hounds of Love, so helping shape the script into the kind of Stephen King film I'd want to experience myself has been a real joy."

Stephen King Has To Have 100 Films Now, Right?

The Stephen King story follows "Ollie Franklin, a charismatic resident of an assisted living facility who begins experiencing disturbing visions after the death of a fellow resident. As the line between memory, regret, and the supernatural begins to blur, Ollie is forced to confront long-buried secrets from his past before time finally catches up with him."

I mean, sure. Why doesn't Hollywood just buy up everything this man has written and option it as a film or TV show? They basically have, at this point, a studio should just grab the rest now and save us all the trouble. We are even remaking some at this point. As far as this story goes, I have not read it before, but I do own the book it is in, and I love the cover. I am sure that Ben Young will do a fine job making this. I just hope he can put his own stamp on it and stand out from the rest of the Stephen King adaptations.

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