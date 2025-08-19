Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares New Look: "Not Outta The Woods Yet"

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane checked in again to let everyone know that night filming in the woods isn't quite over yet.

Article Summary Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane shares new chilling updates from night shoots in the eerie woods

Filming for the Friday the 13th prequel series continues, with Kane offering a behind-the-scenes look at production

Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees in Peacock and A24's highly anticipated horror series

Kane expresses excitement to expand the Friday the 13th universe with Peacock, A24, and a stellar creative team

When you're a "Friday the 13th" prequel titled Crystal Lake, you're gonna have to assume that you're going to be doing quite a bit of filming in the woods and in and around the infamous body of water. But based on the looks that Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has been sharing from filming on A24 and Peacock's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring series, we can understand why, because even the behind-the-scenes images that Kane's posted give off some creepy, chilling vibes. We've got a third update from Kane to add to our image gallery, which we've updated below.

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Here's how the trilogy of nighttime filming updates played out…

Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!