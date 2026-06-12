Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Burn Teases The Deadites Weapons Of Mayhem

Three new posters for Evil Dead Burn have revealed some of the new weapons the Deadites will be using in the new film.

Article Summary Evil Dead Burn unveils three creepy new posters, teasing Deadite weapons of mayhem: a candelabra, fork, and brush trimmer.

The Evil Dead Burn trailer and CinemaCon reveal delivered brutal horror, instantly setting up one of summer’s nastiest films.

Director Sébastien Vaniček says Evil Dead Burn features smart, animalistic Deadites, each with a distinct fighting style.

Following Evil Dead Rise’s success, Evil Dead Burn looks to keep the anthology streak alive when it opens on July 10.

Evil Dead Burn made the CinemaCon crowd squirm when it was first revealed to the world, ditto for the film's trailer. Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink star in the film, the latest in the iconic horror franchise. It is directed by Sébastien Vaniček. In three new posters revealed by Warner Bros, we get teases from what weapons the Deadites will be using to torture all of the new victims in this film: a candleabra, a fork, and a brush trimmer. Yikes.

Evil Dead Burn Continues The Mayhem

The director had this to say about said Deadites in the new film: "I really want the audience to feel different when they use their dishwasher after watching the movie," he says. "I needed to stay in touch with what makes these demons not like the ones from The Exorcist," says Vaniček. "They are smart. They are playing with you. When I was talking with the actors, I was telling them, 'Behave like animals.' Every one of these Deadites has a fighting style that is completely different."

I have to say that the trailer they released for the film is why I always put the forks and knives with the handles facing up when I load the dishwasher. If they had done it this way, the trailer would have ended differently, huh? It was such a good idea to turn this franchise into an anthology series. The last film, Evil Dead Rise, was fantastic, and audiences responded positively, with the film grossing $147 million worldwide on a budget well under $20 million. Sure, we all loved Ash Williams, but it was time to move past that, and frankly, more horror franchises should do the same. As for Evil Dead Burn, the trailer worked for me, and the woman drinking wax from the candle, for some reason, really got to me. This summer is a little lighter on horror like this, and if the film were opening in any month other than July, it could clean up. I don't see it in that crowded month, but I guess it is possible. It releases on July 10.

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